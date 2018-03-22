This weekend's forecast is looking mostly nice and sunny - but it's still going to be cold

THIS WEEKEND IS looking to be mostly sunny but temperatures aren’t yet set to rise much above cold to moderate.

Friday night is set to be very cold with sub-zero temperatures of between 0 and -2 degrees overnight, and widespread frost.

Any frost is likely to be burned off by the Saturday sunshine, which will continue throughout the day with temperatures of between 8 to 10 degrees.

Some scattered rain is predicted but it is expected to be mostly dry.

The same sunny pattern is forecast to be repeated on Sunday with similar temperatures of between 7 to 10 degrees.

Heavy rain is forecast to fall on Sunday night however, as it’s set to move in from the Atlantic and continue into the early days of next week.

The forecast for next week is predicted to be unsettled with Met Éireann saying that areas of low pressure will bring further rain and showers.