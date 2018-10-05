Showers and grey skies - the weather this weekend isn't going to be great

Source: Shutterstock/Niyom Napalai

IT’S BEEN A wet and grey start to the day – that’s going to continue over the weekend.

Leister and Munster counties will be particularly cloudy and damp today, but it will be brighter and drier elsewhere with just the odd showers, according to Met Éireann.

Tonight will be mostly dry with just a few patches of rain or drizzle in the southeast and isolated showers in the west and north. There will be broken cloud at first, but good clear spells will develop.

It will also be fairly cold – you can expect frost on the grass on Saturday morning.

Tomorrow will be a cool, sunny and mostly dry day with some scattered showers. Light to moderate north to northwesterly breezes but fresh near coasts.

Saturday night will be mostly dry with good clear spells, however it will become cloudy in the northwest with patchy rain or drizzle towards morning.

It will be cold as lowest temperatures fall to between 1 and 5 degrees with grass frost, especially in the east and south.

Sunday will be a breezy and dull, cloudy day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle affecting the west and north and parts of the east and south may stay mostly dry for the day. It will be between 12 and 15 degrees and will be a bit blustery.

Staying dull or cloudy, mild and breezy on Sunday night with further rain in the west and north and some patchy rain or drizzle elsewhere. Lowest temperatures will be around 7 to 11 degrees in fresh and gusty southwesterly winds.

It will stay dull, mild and breezy on Monday with further outbreaks of rain and drizzle, which may turn persistent in the west and north but it may stay somewhat drier in the southeast.