Gardaí appeal for witnesses to four-vehicle crash, which saw on-duty Garda car struck, on Dublin quays

The scene on Wellington Quay yesterday afternoon Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for witnesses to a series of vehicle collisions in Dublin city centre yesterday to come forward.

The various incidents happened just after 2pm yesterday.

A car finally came to a halt after striking three other cars, including an on-duty Garda patrol car and a taxi, on Wellington Quay just south of the River Liffey.

The Irish Times today reports that the driver responsible is understood to be a 20-year-old final year law student, who had been suffering from extreme anxiety.

“A motor car struck the wing mirror or a patrol car which was travelling in traffic on the quay. It continued on for a short distance and struck the rear of a taxi which was pushed into the path of a truck travelling in the outside lane,” a Garda spokesperson said.

The driver of the car and the driver and passenger in the taxi were all taken to St James’s Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating the possibility that the car responsible may have also been involved in two other minor collisions, at St Stephen’s Green and on Tara Street, immediately prior to the incident on Wellington Quay.

Investigations are ongoing.

Witnesses are asked to contact gardaí at Pearse Street on 01 6669000.