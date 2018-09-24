'We’re not going to forget about Matthew': Family appeals for information about missing Limerick man

THE FAMILY OF a Limerick man who went missing 20 years ago have renewed their appeal for anyone with information of his whereabouts to come forward.

The family of Matthew Carroll told RTÉ’s Crimecall that they are looking for the information which could bring them closure after two decades of heartache.

Matthew has not been seen since he left a group of friends at Roboxorro Shopping Centre to walk a short distance to his home at 8pm on the evening of 8 June 1998.

The 30-year-old was out celebrating a cup win for Carew Park that evening in the Roxboro Road area of Limerick.

When Matthew went missing, his daughter Trudy was five-years-old and twenty years on she says she still feels the impact of her dad’s disappearance.

“When Dad went missing, I was really young so I have some memories but don’t really have much.

“I feel that I missed out on a lot because I can see it in my two-year-old, the strong bond he has with his dad I didn’t have a chance to have with mine,” Trudy said.

Source: RTÉ CrimeCall/Youtube

Matthew’s brother Seamus said that “family meant everything to him” and that his disappearance has taken a toll on all of them.

“My mother went to her deathbed not knowing where Matthew is…Even just to bury a bone, she would have been happy with that.

All we can do now is still look for answers. We’re not going to forget about Matthew.

Gardaí have asked that anyone with information about Matthew’s whereabouts contact them through Crimecall on 1800 40 50 60 or at Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214340.