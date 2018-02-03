UK police seek 'heartless' attacker who pulled a great-grandmother from her bed in 'brutal' robbery

POLICE IN THE UK are seeking a “brutal and heartless” attacker who broke into the home of an 87-year-old great-grandmother and demanded money from her.

The elderly woman suffered extensive injuries during the robbery and was forced to crawl to a neighbour for help after the raider disconnected her phone line.

West Midlands Police said that the woman at first didn’t hear the man break into her home at about 6.30 am in the morning but he that he woke her up and took her around the house demanding money.

The man rifled through drawers, stealing jewellery and other precious items.

Included in the items stolen was a commemorative coin from Sierra Leone and police are asking locals to keep a look out for the unusual item.

Detectives are urging the public to help trace a man after an elderly woman was left with horrific injuries when she was robbed in her Wylde Green home on Monday (29 Jan): https://t.co/88BlGMKKE9 pic.twitter.com/DYOsswW2Ag — Birmingham Police (@brumpolice) February 2, 2018 Source: Birmingham Police /Twitter

Such was the extent of the injuries the woman suffered in the attack, police released images of the bruising on the woman’s legs and arms.

“This was a brutal and heartless attack on this lady and we are absolutely determined to catch the person responsible,” said investigating officer Laura Halpin.