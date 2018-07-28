This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 28 July, 2018
Wet weekend ahead with plenty of showers forecast among sunny spells

Two rainfall warnings were issued yesterday and it now looks like the rain is set to stay for the coming days.

By Cliodhna Russell Saturday 28 Jul 2018, 10:05 AM
58 minutes ago 4,646 Views 6 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Ezzolo
Image: Shutterstock/Ezzolo

AFTER HEAVY DOWNPOURS overnight, the weekend isnâ€™t looking much drier with showers and outbreaks of rain forecast for the days ahead.

Following a period of drought that led to Met Ã‰ireann issuing warnings forÂ a lack of rain less than 10 days ago, twoÂ rainfall warnings were issued yesterday.

It now looks like the rain is set to stay for the coming days.

Met Ã‰ireann says it will be mostly cloudy this morning with outbreaks of rain but there will be sunshine for a time before more scattered showers arrive.

Rain will continue in northern counties for much of the day with highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees.

Tonight will start off mainly dry but rain will develop along the south coast towards midnight and will spread over much of Munster and Leinster overnight.

The rain is expected to clear tomorrow morning and it will be bright with sunny spells.

But it wonâ€™t last for long as showers or longer spells of rain will develop in the afternoon and will spread to all areas in the evening.

