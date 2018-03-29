Woman in serious condition after crash involving school bus with at least 20 children on board

A section of the N80 near Bunclody.

A WOMAN IS in a serious condition following a multi-vehicle crash which involved a schoolbus full of children.

The incident happened on the N80 near Bunclody, Wexford, at around 11am. Two cars and the bus were involved in the collision.

A woman in her 20s has been airlifted to hospital and her condition has been described as serious. She was the driver of one of the cars involved.

None of the children were physically harmed.

The stretch of the N80 where the incident occurred is expected to be closed overnight.