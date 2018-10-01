Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a roundup of today’s news.

TDs given a €1,000 pay rise today. Source: Shutterstock/BATMANV

Rescue workers remove a victim of Friday's earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#EARTHQUAKE Indonesian rescue workers say soil turned to liquid and swallowed entire houses in an earthquake there on Friday. The death toll is expected to be in the thousands.

#ALLEGATION Cristiano Ronaldo says allegation he raped woman in Las Vegas penthouse is ‘fake news’. The Portuguese soccer star is accused of attacking a former model in 2009.

#RIP The presenter of children’s classic Rainbow, Geoffrey Hayes has died.

A statue of Roald Dahl's Matilda alongside Donald Trump is unveiled in Great Missenden in Buckinghamshire. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

A statue of Roald Dahl’s Matilda is unveiled in Great Missenden in Buckinghamshire, alongside one of President Donald Trump, to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Matilda the novel.

To mark the day the Roald Dahl Story Company, asked the public who would Matilda’s modern day nemesis be? Respondents chosen Trump on a vote of 42%.