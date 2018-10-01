Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a roundup of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The three men who died in a fishing tragedy in county Kerry yesterday have been named. The Latvian nationals had been living in the area for some time
- Presidential candidate Joan Freeman said that the person she received a €120k loan from is a “very good guy”.
- TDs have been given a pay boost. From today they receive a €1,000 increase to their salary under the Public Service Stability Agreement (PSSA).
- New crime figures show there’s been a 10% increase in the number of reports of sexual offences in the last year.
- Sinn Féin has proposed a €400 second-home tax, a 5% high-earner levy and a pension hike.
- A man who wielded a baseball bat to smash up the windows and contents of his girlfriend’s family home has been given a suspended sentence.
- Two ‘clamp fairies’ were arrested for removing clamps from cars in Dublin.
WORLD
#EARTHQUAKE Indonesian rescue workers say soil turned to liquid and swallowed entire houses in an earthquake there on Friday. The death toll is expected to be in the thousands.
#ALLEGATION Cristiano Ronaldo says allegation he raped woman in Las Vegas penthouse is ‘fake news’. The Portuguese soccer star is accused of attacking a former model in 2009.
#RIP The presenter of children’s classic Rainbow, Geoffrey Hayes has died.
PARTING SHOT
A statue of Roald Dahl’s Matilda is unveiled in Great Missenden in Buckinghamshire, alongside one of President Donald Trump, to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Matilda the novel.
To mark the day the Roald Dahl Story Company, asked the public who would Matilda’s modern day nemesis be? Respondents chosen Trump on a vote of 42%.
