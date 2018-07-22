Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH UP?Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you a round-up of todayâ€™s news.
IRELANDÂ
- Hundreds of people were told to evacuate Curracloe beach due to a large-scale dune fireÂ
- A man was killed after a motorcycle collided with a 4Ã—4 vehicle near Laragh in Co Wicklow
- There were delays and diversions at Cork Airport after a private plane incurred a burst wheel on the main runway
- Reports last nightÂ that the GAA had agreed to hold the Liam Miller tribute match inÂ PÃ¡irc UÃ Chaoimh are untrue, one of the organisers of the event said
- The PSNI confirmed the death of a young boy (8) in a road crash near Banbridge
- The Irish Red Cross has had to let staff go and restructure the charity after a drop in donations contributed to financial pressure,Â it emerged
- GardaÃÂ appealed for helpÂ tracing a teenage girlÂ missingÂ from Dublin since Thursday
- Over 150 politicians from the UK and IrelandÂ signed a letter calling on the UK and Irish governments to liberalise abortion laws in Northern Ireland
- The latest political opinion poll showed a rise in support for Fine Gael, and a drop for Fianna FÃ¡il
- Drug outreach services and needle exchange services in Dublin are reporting a high uptake in sterile crack pipesÂ
WORLDÂ
#ACID ATTACK: A three-year-old boy has been seriously injured in a suspected acid attack in Worcester, England
#BREXIT THREATS: The new Brexit secretary has said Â the UK will onlyÂ pay its EU divorce bill if the remaining nations agree the framework for a future trade deal
#HOSTAGE SITUATION: A gunman took hostages at an LA supermarket after a gun battle with police, leaving a store employee dead before the suspect surrendered
PARTING SHOT
Two climbers from Ireland have ascended K2, the worldâ€™s second-highest mountain, in separate expeditions just 24 hours apart.
The peak is considered one of the most dangerous climbs in the world.
