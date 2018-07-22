Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH UP?Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you a round-up of todayâ€™s news.

IRELANDÂ

Source: Helen Vaughan

WORLDÂ

Visitors walk through the Sharjah Art Foundation's Rain Room installation in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. The art installation uses motion sensors to allow visitors to walk through it without getting wet. Source: Jon Gambrell

#ACID ATTACK: A three-year-old boy has been seriously injured in a suspected acid attack in Worcester, England

#BREXIT THREATS: The new Brexit secretary has said Â the UK will onlyÂ pay its EU divorce bill if the remaining nations agree the framework for a future trade deal

#HOSTAGE SITUATION: A gunman took hostages at an LA supermarket after a gun battle with police, leaving a store employee dead before the suspect surrendered

PARTING SHOT

Two climbers from Ireland have ascended K2, the worldâ€™s second-highest mountain, in separate expeditions just 24 hours apart.

The peak is considered one of the most dangerous climbs in the world.