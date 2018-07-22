This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 23 °C Sunday 22 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

A large fire at Curracloe beach, problems at Cork Airport – and Irish climbers ascend K2.

By Daragh Brophy Sunday 22 Jul 2018, 8:08 PM
1 hour ago 5,944 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4141420

NEED TO CATCH UP?Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you a round-up of todayâ€™s news.

IRELANDÂ 

fire3 Source: Helen Vaughan

  • Hundreds of people were told to evacuate Curracloe beach due to a large-scale dune fireÂ 
  • A man was killed after a motorcycle collided with a 4Ã—4 vehicle near Laragh in Co Wicklow
  • There were delays and diversions at Cork Airport after a private plane incurred a burst wheel on the main runway
  • Reports last nightÂ that the GAA had agreed to hold the Liam Miller tribute match inÂ PÃ¡irc UÃ­ Chaoimh are untrue, one of the organisers of the event said
  • The PSNI confirmed the death of a young boy (8) in a road crash near Banbridge
  • The Irish Red Cross has had to let staff go and restructure the charity after a drop in donations contributed to financial pressure,Â it emerged
  • GardaÃ­Â appealed for helpÂ tracing a teenage girlÂ missingÂ from Dublin since Thursday
  • Over 150 politicians from the UK and IrelandÂ signed a letter calling on the UK and Irish governments to liberalise abortion laws in Northern Ireland
  • The latest political opinion poll showed a rise in support for Fine Gael, and a drop for Fianna FÃ¡il
  • Drug outreach services and needle exchange services in Dublin are reporting a high uptake in sterile crack pipesÂ 

WORLDÂ 

Emirates Daily Life Visitors walk through the Sharjah Art Foundation's Rain Room installation in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. The art installation uses motion sensors to allow visitors to walk through it without getting wet. Source: Jon Gambrell

#ACID ATTACK: A three-year-old boy has been seriously injured in a suspected acid attack in Worcester, England

#BREXIT THREATS: The new Brexit secretary has said Â the UK will onlyÂ pay its EU divorce bill if the remaining nations agree the framework for a future trade deal

#HOSTAGE SITUATION: A gunman took hostages at an LA supermarket after a gun battle with police, leaving a store employee dead before the suspect surrendered

PARTING SHOT

Two climbers from Ireland have ascended K2, the worldâ€™s second-highest mountain, in separate expeditions just 24 hours apart.

The peak is considered one of the most dangerous climbs in the world.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
daragh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Curracloe beach evacuated as firefighters tackle large-scale sand dune blaze
90,434  20
2
Dating post Brexit: 'You're telling me Ireland has got its own Prime Minister?'
60,265  158
3
3-year-old boy seriously injured in suspected acid attack in England
48,942  56
Fora
1
'Try hire someone in Silicon Valley without it': How Ireland's share-scheme rules are failing startups
253  0
2
â€˜Making great food is not enough - you need to be a hustler, an accountant, a toilet cleanerâ€™
218  0
3
'We learned at Voxpro that if you don't scale fast enough, someone else gets to enjoy your idea'
157  0
The42
1
Famous win as incredible Ireland stun US in first World Cup appearance in 16 years
69,367  47
2
As It Happened: The Open Championship, final round
64,227  11
3
As It Happened: Monaghan v Kerry, All-Ireland senior football Super 8s
59,522  21
DailyEdge
1
Cheryl told Piers Morgan she thought the statement on her split with Liam was 'cringeworthy'
13,232  0
2
The 'What Does Irishness Look Like?' video is playing a blinder on Twitter right now
4,755  3
3
12 of the funniest reactions to New York Post's suggestion that Taylor will always trump Britney
4,550  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â‚¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â‚¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
CRASH
Man killed after motorbike collides with 4x4 vehicle near Laragh
Man killed after motorbike collides with 4x4 vehicle near Laragh
M50 southbound closed after horsebox overturns
Woman injured after several cars involved in crash in Dublin shopping centre car park
DRUGS
High uptake of sterile crack pipes in response to surge in use of drug in Dublin
High uptake of sterile crack pipes in response to surge in use of drug in Dublin
Confused about CBD? Here's what you need to know about Ireland and the cannabis-based remedy
Dutch nationals appear in UK court charged with massive cocaine seizure
IRELAND
Conroy rips Kenya to shreds with hat-trick as Ireland book Wales semi-final at RWC Sevens
Conroy rips Kenya to shreds with hat-trick as Ireland book Wales semi-final at RWC Sevens
Farm deaths: Cork most fatal county and July most dangerous month
Ireland cap historic week at U19 European Championships with silver medals

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie