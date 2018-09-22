This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 22 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Life, death and the story of a motorway bypassing towns in the West

A new documentary explores the twists and turns of the M18 motorway.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 22 Sep 2018, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 4,883 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4242333

When-All-Is-Ruin-Once-Again Still from the documentary Source: When All Is Ruin Once Again

SOME PEOPLE ARE awful afraid of death, you know … what’s the point? Everybody dies, everything dies. But it doesn’t die, it just changes.

In order for progress to happen, so too must change. As we move forward, older ways of life are sometimes forgotten or bypassed.

After a decade of planning and three years of construction, the M18 motorway between Tuam and Gort opened in September 2017.

The 57km stretch of road allowed traffic to bypass Tuam, Claregalway, Clarinbridge, Kilcolgan, Ardrahan and Gort. The Crusheen to Gort section of the motorway opened in November 2010.

A week later the troika bailout was announced and construction on the rest of the motorway ground to a halt.


Source: Twopair Films/Vimeo

Filmed over the course of eight years, a new documentary, When All Is Ruin Once Again, explores life in some of the Galway and Clare communities affected by the road. 

Director Keith Walsh, who lives in Gort, said there was a “very real possibility that [the road] would never be completed”, adding: “This sense of a motorway going nowhere seemed to resonate in the dark years post-bailout.”

Walsh said some people benefited from the road in terms of selling their land while others had their land split in two, making life difficult for some farmers.

Speaking about the halting of construction on the motorway, Frank O’Sullivan, who was interviewed in Crusheen near the start of the filming process, states: “If the older people were around they wouldn’t believe it, that a road would actually pass and, like the Celtic Tiger, it has stalled.

“They ran out of juice when they came to Gort, ran out of money, no more coins.”

frank Frank O’Sullivan Source: When All Is Ruin Once Again

Eventually the recession started to lift, for some people at least, and the road was completed. 

Walsh and Beardsworth moved from one end of the motorway to the other, from Crusheen to Gort, during the course of filming.

Walsh told us making the documentary was a great way for them to get to know their neighbours, many of whom invited them into their homes for several hours to talk.

We’re in a privileged position, we can go into people’s houses and ask them about their lives.

A local screening of the film recently brought together people from all over the community, including relatives of those who featured in the documentary but have since passed away.

Walsh said many people initially had impression that the documentary would be about “whether the road was bad or good”, but added: “That was not really our intention.”

Life and death 

External factors that occurred during the filming period took the documentary in unexpected directions. 

The personal experiences of Walsh and his wife Jill Beardsworth, who produces the film, affected the themes explored. They had to deal with the loss of her father while filming the project, as well as the joy of welcoming two sons. 

“It started off quite simply as a project about a road bypassing the lives of the people in the area,” Walsh recalls, adding: “A lot of life happens over eight years.”

The documentary tells the stories of people living in the area affected by the motorway as well as the wider themes of change, how human behaviour is impacting the earth, and life and death. 

zac Zac Clarke Source: When All Is Ruin Once Again

One of the first people we’re introduced to is Zac Clarke. He tells us: “Some people are awful afraid of death, you know … what’s the point? Everybody dies, everything dies. But it doesn’t die, it just changes.”

The multi-character story is told via modern and archive footage, both in black and white.

WB Yeats 

The documentary also explores climate change and at one point the voice of philosopher John Moriarty states: “There are now 7,000 million of us on the earth, 7,000 million human beings and in our behaviour now it seems to me we are the AIDS virus to the Earth.

We’re doing to the Earth exactly what the AIDS virus does to the human body – we’re breaking down its immune system. If this is so, then we’re into ecological disaster, ecological breakdown.

The title of the documentary comes from the closing lines of the WB Yeats poem To Be Carved on a Stone at Ballylee: “And may these characters remain, when all is ruin once again.”

Thoor Ballylee is a Norman tower in south Galway that Yeats had renovated and lived in as a summer house in the 1920s. It’s located at the end of the motorway.

The tower flooded at both the start and end of the filming process, which Walsh described as “something quite significant” that “really influenced the film”.

flood Flooding at Thoor Ballylee Source: When All Is Ruin Once Again

Walsh noted that flooding happens for a number of reasons, but one is undoubtedly the impact humans are having on Earth in terms of deforestation and disrupting natural resources. 

“It could be argued that it isn’t time that will make Thoor Ballylee ‘ruin again’ but flooding brought on by climate change and also man’s use and abuse of the earth…

“I think we have our collective heads in the sand about our use of the planet’s resources,” he said. 

When All Is Ruin Once Again will be screened at the IFI Documentary Festival in Dublin city at 5.40pm on Sunday 30 September, followed by a Q&A with Walsh and Beardsworth

The documentary will also be screened at the IndieCork Film Festival at the Gate Cinema in Cork city at 4.30pm on Saturday 13 October, and at Cinema Killarney as part of the Kerry Film Festival on Friday 19 October at 7pm.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'May's finest hour': Here's what the UK papers are making of May's speech
    71,560  113
    2
    		Ferry worker who lost 'sense of pride' after 40 years in industry awarded €80k in discrimination case
    43,667  0
    3
    		House in Crumlin occupied as housing activists shut down part of O'Connell Street
    35,822  196
    Fora
    1
    		Nap areas, meatball mounds and a 'tornado' vending machine - behind the scenes at Ikea
    212  0
    2
    		How planners can stop Ireland from turning into an island of zombie towns and villages
    128  0
    3
    		Future Finance's new chief wants to take the Dublin company beyond student loans
    109  0
    The42
    1
    		'He's the only assistant who gets this much publicity. It’s bonkers' - Mick McCarthy on Saipan and Roy Keane
    31,450  121
    2
    		Caulfield receives his marching orders as Dundalk put one hand on the title
    27,841  48
    3
    		Halaholo haunts Munster as Cardiff smash their way to bonus point win
    25,107  121
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Is Vogue Williams Ireland's answer to Louis Theroux?
    9,467  7
    2
    		Gemma Collins, Rosie Connolly and Victoria Beckham ...it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    3,419  0
    3
    		9 thoughts I had when freaking out over the video for Stay by Shakespear's Sister as a kid
    3,090  4

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and â¬489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    Blocked sewer suspected to have caused 'major' fish kill along 5km stretch of river in north Dublin
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Protection of hen harriers could stop multi-million-euro wind farm project in Donegal
    Protection of hen harriers could stop multi-million-euro wind farm project in Donegal
    EU extraditions to Britain should continue until Brexit happens, court rules
    Farmer found guilty after almost 40 dogs chained and neglected on property
    GARDAí
    Four men arrested after gardaÃ­ seize â¬1.2 million in cash
    Four men arrested after gardaí seize €1.2 million in cash
    Investigation launched after shots fired at halting site in Cork
    Security at Áras under review after woman 'walks unchallenged into President's office'
    DUBLIN
    A bid to keep GAA fan haunt the Big Tree serving on match days has been blocked
    A bid to keep GAA fan haunt the Big Tree serving on match days has been blocked
    House in Crumlin occupied as housing activists shut down part of O'Connell Street
    Friday night club action sees semi-final spots booked in Tipp football and Dublin hurling Championships
    CORK
    Following a three-year feud with Cork council, Starbucks has closed its Patrick Street store
    Following a three-year feud with Cork council, Starbucks has closed its Patrick Street store
    Gardaí appeal for witnesses after shots fired at man out walking dog in Cork
    Heading out for Culture Night? Here's our pick of tonight's events

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie