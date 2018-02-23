White House on lockdown as car crashes into security barrier

THE WHITE HOUSE was put on lockdown after a passenger vehicle struck a security barrier.
The US Secret Service has said that no shots were fired during the incident and the female driver of the vehicle was arrested.
While the car struck a barrier, it “did not breach the security barrier of the White House complex”, the secret service said.
The agency adds that the female driver of the vehicle was “immediately apprehended.”
Witnesses saw a commotion on the White House grounds as security officers responded.
Inside the White House, President Donald Trump is hosting Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.
The Secret Service says no law enforcement personnel were injured in the incident.
