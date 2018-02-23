White House on lockdown as car crashes into security barrier

WATCH: White minivan crashed into the White House barrier and windows are shot out, suspect apprehending according to Secret Service pic.twitter.com/Kk8rfoS6dt — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 23, 2018 Source: MSNBC /Twitter

THE WHITE HOUSE was put on lockdown after a passenger vehicle struck a security barrier.

The US Secret Service has said that no shots were fired during the incident and the female driver of the vehicle was arrested.

While the car struck a barrier, it “did not breach the security barrier of the White House complex”, the secret service said.

The agency adds that the female driver of the vehicle was “immediately apprehended.”

Witnesses saw a commotion on the White House grounds as security officers responded.

UPDATE: The female driver of the vehicle was immediately apprehended by Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 23, 2018 Source: U.S. Secret Service /Twitter

Inside the White House, President Donald Trump is hosting Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

The Secret Service says no law enforcement personnel were injured in the incident.