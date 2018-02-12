Donald Trump Jr's wife hospitalised after opening letter containing white powder

DONALD TRUMP JR’S wife has been brought to hospital after she opened a letter containing white powder in New York, police have confirmed.

A police department spokesman said a preliminary test of the powder indicated it wasn’t dangerous.

Police said Vanessa Trump called 911 this morning after opening a letter addressed to Donald Trump Jr. at their midtown Manhattan apartment. Vanessa said she was coughing and felt nauseous.

The Trump Organization didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. It’s unclear what the powder was.

Detectives from the New York Police Department’s intelligence division and Secret Service agents are investigating. A spokeswoman for the Secret Service hasn’t responded to a request for comment.