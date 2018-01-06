These were the top 50 most visited pages on Wikipedia in 2017

NINE WIKIPEDIANS WHO regularly contribute to the world’s largest online encyclopedia have put together a list of the top 50 most read articles on the site last year.

Featuring on the list is quite a feat with the website having over 5.5 million English language articles on it.

The annual list was put together from information sourced by Wikipedia contributor Andrew West, who also provides the information for a similar top 25 weekly list.

From that, the global group of nine contributors wrote a commentary on the top 50 report and matched the day of peak activity on each article to a possible reason for it.

For example, number 2 on the list US President Donald Trump saw the most activity on his Wikipedia page on 20 January 2017, his inauguration day.

One of the people who contributed to the top 50 list was Irish Wikipedia user Stormy Clouds, a second-level student who says he edits Wikipedia pages because “it’s an enjoyable way to spend time on the internet”.

Everyone uses Wikipedia to some extent, it’s pretty much ubiquitous on the internet, And I was using it for multiple projects before and I thought, ‘it’s only fair that I help improve it.’

“Wikipedia appeals to all interests and I would have a broad interests in general,” he adds.

So what were the top 50 most viewed pages on Wikipedia last year?

Here’s the top 5

Pretty self-explanatory, a comprehensive list of well-known people who died in 2017. Day most visited: 20 November, the day Charles Manson died.

The tweeter-in-cheif. Day most visited: 20 January 2017, his inauguration day.

Britain’s longest-serving monarch. Day most visited: 10 December, second season of The Crown was released.

4. Game of Thrones (season 7)



The newest season of the most-pirated TV show of all-time. Day most visited: 28 August, the day the final episode aired.

Actress and soon to be member of the British royal family. Day most visited: 27 November, the day her engagement to Prince Harry was announced.

Other notable entries

As the country with the second-largest English-speaking population, India has a significant influence on the list. Day most visited: none significant.

The cryptocurrency that continues to fascinate and divide opinion. Day most visited: 8 December, its price ”crashes” to $14,000.

15. Gal Gadot

AKA Wonder Woman. Day most visited: 4 June, after the initial release of the film (which itself is 20th on the list).

26. Cristiano Ronaldo

The highest sportsperson on the list. Day most visited: 3 June, The day his Real Madrid team won the Champions League for the third time in four years.

29. Millennials



Pesky youngsters are blamed for today’s modern society. Day most visited: none significant.

33. Conor McGregor

One of our own makes the list, divisive as he may be. Day most visited: 27 August, the day he lost a boxing match to Floyd Mayweather (who is lower than Conor on the list at #40).

42. World War II

The deadliest conflict in history. Day most visited: 9 May, Victory Day.

