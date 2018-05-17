  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 17 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A herd of wild goats that has been roaming around Ennis has a new home

A meeting was told the goats were “procreating like there is no tomorrow”.

By Gordon Deegan Thursday 17 May 2018, 2:00 PM
56 minutes ago 3,329 Views 12 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4018706
Goats.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Goats.
Goats.
Image: DPA/PA Images

THE HERD OF wild goats that have been roaming free in residential and business areas in Ennis have found a new home – on the other side of the country.

This follows Clare County Council and others organising the transfer of the goats to a farmer in Co Louth.

Member of Clare Co Council, Councillor Mary Howard (FG) said today: “It is a fantastic result and a happy ending. We couldn’t have asked for better.”

Clare ISPCA Officer, Frankie Coote confirmed today that the goats were transferred to Co Louth on Wednesday evening.

He said: “It took nine of us to round up the 13 goats in the grounds of Mangan’s Cash and Carry in Ennis on Tuesday evening. That is where they were staying at night-time.”

The goats were fenced in until transferred by lorry to Co Louth.

Mr Coote said that he has been “besieged with calls from people looking to take the goats”.

“I could have rehomed them in 200 homes with the amount of offers I received. There were calls from across the country.”

Councillor Howard said that the goats will “thrive” at their new home. She said:

“Two kids were already electrocuted at an ESB sub-station here and a third got knocked down by a car more recently so this is the best possible outcome.”

Councillor Howard told a meeting of the Ennis Municipal District last week that the goats “are procreating like there is no tomorrow” and castrating the male goats in the herd should be considered.

She said that today that she couldn’t have stood over the herd being culled as the herd is healthy and full of life.

Councillor Howard said that it was only a matter of time before the goats and their kids caused a serious car accident in Ennis with them running out on the road and cars swerving to avoid.

Councillor Howard said that the goat population in Co Louth was decimated as a result of culling through the foot and mouth outbreak in 2001 and the transfer of the Ennis goats will go someway towards restoring the population there.

Mr Coote said that he was receiving a lot of complaints from locals in Ennis over the behaviour of the goats.

He said: “They were moving closer to the town centre all the time. They were eating up shrubs while the kid goats were jumping up on cars. One woman put down €100 worth of shrubs but they were gone within a couple of days after the goats got at them. A lot of people were upset by them.”

The goats generated international headlines with one UK paper reporting that the goats were terrorising the town. However, Councillor Howard said that the goats “were not terrorising the town. I found them to be very friendly”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gordon Deegan

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
A huge 'No' sign has been placed on Ben Bulben by a pro-life group
63,193  282
2
Calls to 'defend' Dublin Bus brand as blue and yellow colours to be phased out
38,907  113
3
'Maurice I have to be honest with you - there was a campaign against you and I was part of it'
35,142  0
Fora
1
An Applegreen bigwig says blocking rivals' growth plans is just 'part of the business'
396  0
2
Harvey Norman's boss: The death of physical stores at the hands of online is 'fake news'
364  0
3
Despite Dublin's crazy rents, the head of LinkedIn Ireland says it's still an attractive place to work
221  0
The42
1
50 masked men attack Portuguese club's players and officials at training ground
50,254  10
2
Munster return 1,000 tickets ahead of Leinster semi-final at the RDS
47,330  160
3
Offaly senior footballers seeking an interim manager as Stephen Wallace departs
27,898  24
DailyEdge
1
This pro-life group tried to create a video to disparage a pro-choice LGBTQ group, but it sorta backfired
11,561  15
2
This exchange between Ryan Seacrest and Katy Perry gave American Idol viewers the creeps
9,303  1
3
People on Twitter are sharing the worst things that have happened at weddings
7,146  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
ISRAEL
Poll: Should Ireland expel its Israeli Ambassador?
Poll: Should Ireland expel its Israeli Ambassador?
'Stand in solidarity with us': Crowd protests in Dublin at killing of 60 Palestinians by Israeli troops
Gaza killings: Sinn Féin says Israeli ambassador should 'pack his bags' and be expelled
HSE
'I don't want my death to be in vain': Watch Vicky Phelan's powerful PAC speech
'I don't want my death to be in vain': Watch Vicky Phelan's powerful PAC speech
Cervical Check scandal: Acting HSE boss says sorry for 'confusion and alarm'
'He only had two days in this world, no words can express my grief'
GARDAí
Want to become a garda? A new recruitment drive has been launched
Want to become a garda? A new recruitment drive has been launched
Prisoner died after ingesting a package received during a visit
Gardaí believe most extremists who left Ireland to fight with Isis are either dead or missing
DUBLIN
Two men stabbed at Dublin Luas stop
Two men stabbed at Dublin Luas stop
Restaurateur fined but avoids jail after obstructing inspection of his employment records
Deliveroo is giving all its staff shares in the company, but only a few Irish workers will benefit

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie