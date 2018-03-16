19-year-old man killed in Galway car crash

A 19-YEAR-old man has died after being injured in a car crash in Co Galway.

The single vehicle collision occurred at 2.20am this morning on the Williamstown to Castlerea Road, approximately half a mile outside Williamstown.

The male driver was seriously injured and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to the morgue at University Hospital Galway.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a forensic collision examination and diversions are in place.

GardaÃ­ are appealing for witnesses â€“ in particular for anyone who may have been on that stretch of road between 1.45am and 2.10am â€“ to contact them at Tuam Garda station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.