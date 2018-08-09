This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Thursday 9 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Willie Frazer have you found your daddy yet?' - Condemnation of bonfire taunting Troubles victim

Frazer said he was disgusted for his wider family.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 9 Aug 2018, 5:05 PM
1 hour ago 10,141 Views 23 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4172220

Belfast refugee demonstrations Loyalist campaigner Willie Frazer. Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

THERE HAS BEEN condemnation from across the political spectrum of poster placed on a Newry bonfire taunting Willie Frazer about the killing of his father.

Police are treating it as a “hate incident” and said they investing whether a crime has been committed.

It’s reported that the bonfire was built to mark the anniversary of the introduction of internment without trial.

Pictures of the bonfire have shown that it featured a placard with the words: “Willie Frazer have you found your daddy yet?”.

Frazer’s father was a part-time soldier in the British Army’s Ulster Defence Regiment when he was shot dead by the IRA in 1976.

Frazer has campaigned for the remembrance of victims of IRA violence and as a loyalist activist he has been a controversial figure, prevously attempting to organise Love Ulster parades in Dublin city.

Speaking to BBC’s Good Morning Ulster today, Frazer said that it was upsetting for his family to see the bonfire.

I was disgusted, not only for myself but for the family circle. There’s a very big family and a lot of children and great grandchildren and for them to see this. People tell us to move on but there are children and great grandchildren asking what is this all about. When is this going to stop, this intimidation?

Frazer said he believes he was targeted because he is “hated” by some people in the area for highlighting examples of IRA violence, like the Kingsmill massacre.

Local Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard tweeted yesterday that those who made the bonfire were not republicans.

“If you think this type of behaviour makes you a republican you’re a fool, a hate crime pure and simple and should be roundly condemned,” Hazzard said in a tweet that was retweeted by party leader Mary Lou McDonald.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney tweeted that the bonfire was: “Disgusting and should be loudly condemned!”.

In a statement, the PSNI said it had received reports that offensive material was placed on the bonfire.

“As a police service we recognise the hurt and frustration that this has caused, to many in the community. The display of this material has been perceived as offensive and distasteful,” the statement continued.

“Police are treating this as a hate incident and should evidence come to light that a crime has been committed and suspects identified they will be brought before the courts . This incident has been widely condemned by all representatives of the community in the Newry area.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'I was 13 when the Pope came to Ireland and I was raped by a priest the next year'
50,700  108
2
Hundreds of Ryanair flights cancelled as German and Dutch pilots join strike
44,326  66
3
'They had nowhere to go': Mother and six children spend night on chairs at garda station
43,496  301
Fora
1
Blanchardstown centre has been cleared for a renovation to 'bring it in line' with rivals
1,322  0
2
A Dunnes worker who claimed she was sacked because of her disability has won €30,000
563  0
3
The Dublin startup that's fine-tuning customer service... using artificial intelligence
223  0
The42
1
'It's a decision that's been made for me' - Referee James McGrath quits after All-Ireland final snub
45,390  65
2
'There wouldn't be much to bring us out of retirement, but this definitely would'
34,500  15
3
As It Happened: Galway v Tipperary, All-Ireland U21 hurling semi-final
31,260  36
DailyEdge
1
Christina Aguilera has been spotted in Dublin and people are in speculation overdrive wondering why
9,582  2
2
7 trends that need to sweep Dublin now that doughnuts are on the way out
6,953  0
3
Lindsay Lohan says women speaking out about their #MeToo experiences 'makes them look weak'
5,971  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
HSE
Man in non-secure facility sexually assaulted other vulnerable adults, court told
Man in non-secure facility sexually assaulted other vulnerable adults, court told
Fianna Fáil tweet about HSE being on crack 'not representative of party policy'
'A national scandal': Almost one million on health waiting lists in first half of year
HIGH COURT
Jonathan Hutch is suing TV3 over its news coverage of gangland trial
Jonathan Hutch is suing TV3 over its news coverage of gangland trial
Judge dismisses claim that Patrick Hutch's detention at Cloverhill Prison is unlawful
Thalidomide group welcomes right to discover State documents in 'mother of all battles'
GARDAí
Missing 57-year-old Dublin man found safe and well
Missing 57-year-old Dublin man found safe and well
Driver was 11 times over legal alcohol limit, had open bottle of wine beside him
Garda management ordered officers to drop duties and deal with looming juvenile prosecution scandal

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie