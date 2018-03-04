  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 4 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

How a willow garden is helping these women 'reclaim' their local park

Fairview Park has been the scene of antisocial behaviour in recent years.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 4 Mar 2018, 9:30 AM
11 hours ago 13,182 Views 9 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3876191

DublinsCultureConnects_FriendsofFairviewPark_Fairview_DublinNorthCentral_20_02_2018_PhotobyRuthMedjber Participants at the willow garden Source: Ruth Medjber/Dublin’s Culture Connects

A GARDEN WITH a difference is being created by a group of women in Dublin.

Members of an art class in Fairview and a craft group in Ballybough are meeting once a week in Fairview Park to handweave a willow garden there.

Architect Evelyn D’Arcy and the Newgrange Willow Weavers are helping the women create the garden, which will consist of several willow arches.

The project arose from Dublin’s Culture Connects’ Tea and Chats initiative, where some members of the group said the park had been a big part of their lives when they were younger but that they didn’t use it as often anymore.

DublinsCultureConnects_VisualArt_Fairview_DublinNorthCentral_23_01_2018_PhotobyRuthMedjber A planning meeting about the garden Source: Ruth Medjber/Dublin’s Culture Connects

They wanted to do something that made the park feel like “their place” again.

Participant Evelyn Healy, who leads a local arts and craft group in Ballybough, said the project was a way for local people to reclaim the park, which has been the scene of antisocial behaviour in recent years.

“A lot of the women grew up in the area or moved to the area and raised their children there. Many of them brought their children to the park or used to play in it themselves when they were younger.

“As they got older there was an issue with bad behavior, and recreational drug taking and all that was going on. Some people felt vulnerable going into the park.”

DublinsCultureConnects_FriendsofFairviewPark_Fairview_DublinNorthCentral_20_02_2018_PhotobyRuthMedjber Women working on the willow garden Source: Ruth Medjber/Dublin’s Culture Connects

Healy said there’s a “great sense of community” among the women, who range in age from their 40s to their 80s.

“Everyone knows each other and knows the history of the area.”

Healy said local people feel safer walking through the park since a number of trees were cut down, meaning “if you walk through the park at any time of day you can be seen”.

‘This is my space’ 

The women involved in the project “feel very proud of it”, Healy said, and are looking forward to sharing the garden with their family and friends when it is launched on 24 March.

IMG_1202 Evelyn Healy and Trisha Kenny in Fairview Park Source: Ruth Medjber/Dublin’s Culture Connects

“They actually feel that the park is theirs again … It’s something that will be there for them to bring their grandchildren or children to.

They are going down to show people what they made, ‘This is my space, this is what I did.’ They have a real sense of pride that this is what we’ve done.

“It’s actually involving every generation, it’s for everyone, every age group.”

Healy said the garden project, as well as other initiatives such as a weekly 5km walk/run, is “getting the park back to itself again, which is fabulous”.

The garden project is one of several National Neighbourhood initiatives happening in communities around Dublin.

Read: ‘I spend three hours a day on a nebuliser, but exercise helps my mental health’

Read: Famous graffiti wall behind Bernard Shaw pub to be demolished to make way for 260-flat complex

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'Tomorrow is not a normal day' - People urged to use public transport, parts of east remain in 'full crisis'
160,520  59
2
Passengers left stranded at Lanzarote airport for 40 hours after Aer Lingus flight redirects at last minute
73,147  58
3
Kinahan cartel suffers another blow after international police arrest fourth Irishman in three months
71,819  35
Fora
1
Trinity heads for another south Dublin showdown as it plans 300 more student beds
2,106  0
2
This sheep farmer is leading the push to set up Ireland's first hemp co-op
307  0
3
To equip future generations with the right skills, we need to back creative teachers
106  0
The42
1
Fresh off a building site, stunning Roy Sheahan completes fairytale win at Last Man Standing
48,901  10
2
Fiorentina captain Davide Astori dies suddenly aged 31
34,457  14
3
'I just didn't enjoy football anymore. I needed to take myself out of my comfort zone.'
27,521  6
DailyEdge.ie
1
The thirst was real for Lucy Kennedy's golden buzzer pick on Ireland's Got Talent last night
7,282  2
2
Everyone else give up now, these nuns in Galway have made the best Snow Sister
6,771  1
3
The tiny hare rescued in Dublin Airport during the snow is being well looked after
5,849  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Man in his 20s charged with 2013 murder of Garda Adrian Donohoe
Man in his 20s charged with 2013 murder of Garda Adrian Donohoe
Private investigators were fined €20k for using family connections in the gardaí to access info
Tallaght gardai requested more 4WD vehicles days before Jobstown looting
DUBLIN
The Dead Zoo has a massive collection of tiny glass models - but the public can't see them
The Dead Zoo has a massive collection of tiny glass models - but the public can't see them
How a willow garden is helping these women 'reclaim' their local park
'It was hellish': How Paul Howard's Anglo nightmare led to a musical about Coppers
RIP
'He was going to see out his career in Florence' - Astori was set for new contract on Monday
'He was going to see out his career in Florence' - Astori was set for new contract on Monday
MASH actor David Ogden Stiers dies aged 75
'Ciao capitano': Buffon pays emotional tribute to team-mate Astori
OPINION
Kildare man at Harvard Law: 'Days before my 24th birthday, I was told I had 6 months to live'
Kildare man at Harvard Law: 'Days before my 24th birthday, I was told I had 6 months to live'
America’s gun culture: What makes Americans so attached to their weapons?
'Gardening can be a major turn off for people but food growing is not about gardening, it’s about food'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie