'Severe gusts' expected along west coast tomorrow night

MET ÉIREANN IS warning of “severe gusts” along the Atlantic seaboard from tomorrow night, accompanied by a band of heavy rain.

A nationwide ‘yellow alert’ wind warning has been issued for tomorrow from 8pm, lasting until 6am on Wednesday morning.

According to the weather service:

Southwest winds are expected to reach mean speeds of between 55 and 65 km/hr, gusting to 110 km/hr at times on Tuesday night.

The wind picture off Ireland today. Source: Earth Wind Map

Outbreaks of rain are expected across the country tonight too. The rain will be heaviest in the west and north-west, but patchy elsewhere.

Wednesday will be a fresh and blustery day, according to Met Éireann. There will be some showers around – most frequent in the west, with a risk of hail and thunder.

The overall outlook for the week is for unsettled weather with spells of rain and strong wind on most days.

It’s a similar picture for the weekend at this stage.

“However, it looks set to be fairly mild with temperatures a few degrees above the January average,” the latest forecast says.

Blackrock Diving Tower in Salthill, Galway. Source: Shutterstock/Maria_Janus

Flooding

Some roads were still impassable this morning, after extensive flooding yesterday.

Yesterday’s flooding saw the Midlands and parts of Munster particularly badly hit.