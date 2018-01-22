'Severe gusts' expected along west coast tomorrow night

MET ÉIREANN IS warning of “severe gusts” along the Atlantic seaboard from tomorrow night, accompanied by a band of heavy rain.
A nationwide ‘yellow alert’ wind warning has been issued for tomorrow from 8pm, lasting until 6am on Wednesday morning.
According to the weather service:
Southwest winds are expected to reach mean speeds of between 55 and 65 km/hr, gusting to 110 km/hr at times on Tuesday night.
Outbreaks of rain are expected across the country tonight too. The rain will be heaviest in the west and north-west, but patchy elsewhere.
Wednesday will be a fresh and blustery day, according to Met Éireann. There will be some showers around – most frequent in the west, with a risk of hail and thunder.
The overall outlook for the week is for unsettled weather with spells of rain and strong wind on most days.
It’s a similar picture for the weekend at this stage.
“However, it looks set to be fairly mild with temperatures a few degrees above the January average,” the latest forecast says.
Flooding
Some roads were still impassable this morning, after extensive flooding yesterday.
Yesterday’s flooding saw the Midlands and parts of Munster particularly badly hit.
