Christmas Eve wind warning for west coast, heavy rain on Christmas morning

THERE’LL BE A change to the calm weather conditions from late tomorrow, according to Met Éireann.

A status yellow wind warning has been issued for four western counties for tomorrow, Christmas Eve.

A status yellow weather advisory for heavy rain and spot flooding has also been issued.

Here are the details:

Wind Warning for Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo

Southwesterly winds will increase strong and gusty, especially near coastal fringes.

Starting at midnight tonight, in place until tomorrow at 8pm

Weather Advisory for Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo

Periods of heavy rain at times through Christmas Eve and overnight and for a time Christmas morning with local spot flooding.

Starting at 9am tomorrow, in place until Monday, Christmas Day, at 9am

Met Éireann says we’ll experience a transition to “a more unsettled period of weather from Christmas Eve onwards with the risk of frost and ice returning, some heavy rain and the threat of wintry precipitation”.

Christmas Day & St Stephen’s Day

Christmas Day itself will be wet in many areas, with heavy rain. Cooler, drier conditions with showers will slowly edge into western areas during the afternoon, but it will stay wet elsewhere.

It will turn a lot colder in the evening with a risk of sleet and hill snow.

It will be cold and frosty overnight into St Stephen’s Day, with heavy rain pushing in from the Atlantic later in the day.

There is a risk of sleet and hill snow on the leading edge of this band of rain, but still a good deal of uncertainty on the northern extent of the rain with Munster and south Leinster the main areas of concern at this stage. A few wintry showers will affect the northwest coasts also.

There’ll be cold, crisp sunny spells on Wednesday. The outlook is for continuing cold, changeable and unsettled weather in the following days.