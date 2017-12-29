Snow-ice warning issued for 14 counties tonight ahead of Storm Dylan

Updated 2pm.

A STATUS YELLOW snow-ice warning has been issued for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Westmeath and Meath.

A spell of sleet and snow is expected early tonight, turning to rain later.

It will be valid from 10pm tonight until 6am tomorrow morning.

It comes ahead of Storm Dylan, which is expected to hit Ireland tomorrow night or early on Sunday morning.

It’s expected to track northeastwards through Donegal Bay and up along the north-Ulster coast.

Met Éireann has also issued two wind warnings as Storm Dylan approaches.

A Status Orange wind warning has been issued for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford, Louth, Westmeath and Meath.

The biggest impact from the storm will be across Connacht and Ulster where mean winds will reach speeds of 60 to 80 km/h with gusts of up to 120km/h.

And a Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Offaly.

Both of these warnings will come into effect from 9pm tomorrow until 6am on Sunday.