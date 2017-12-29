  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 29 December, 2017
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Snow-ice warning issued for 14 counties tonight ahead of Storm Dylan

The biggest impact from the storm will be across Connacht and Ulster.

By Cliodhna Russell Friday 29 Dec 2017, 2:10 PM
1 hour ago 41,788 Views 43 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3772716
Image: Marco Antonio via Shutterstock
Image: Marco Antonio via Shutterstock

Updated 2pm.

A STATUS YELLOW snow-ice warning has been issued for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Westmeath and Meath.

A spell of sleet and snow is expected early tonight, turning to rain later.

It will be valid from 10pm tonight until 6am tomorrow morning.

It comes ahead of Storm Dylan, which is expected to hit Ireland tomorrow night or early on Sunday morning.

It’s expected to track northeastwards through Donegal Bay and up along the north-Ulster coast.

Met Éireann has also issued two wind warnings as Storm Dylan approaches.

A Status Orange wind warning has been issued for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford, Louth, Westmeath and Meath.

The biggest impact from the storm will be across Connacht and Ulster where mean winds will reach speeds of 60 to 80 km/h with gusts of up to 120km/h.

And a Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Offaly.

Both of these warnings will come into effect from 9pm tomorrow until 6am on Sunday.

Read: At least 12 people, including one-year-old baby, killed in New York apartment fire>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cliodhna Russell
cliodhna@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (43)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Three teenagers arrested and one person hospitalised after crash on N7
98,669  104
2
Have you seen 14-year-old Leon Wilson? He's been missing since last night
48,103  13
3
Apple apologises for slowing iPhones and offers discounted batteries
42,397  64
Fora
1
An office block that could scupper the entire Dart underground has been knocked back
2,742  0
2
Whatever happened to... a 40-storey skyscraper in Dublin's docks?
529  0
3
'Airports are big, fat, dumb b****rds': The standout Irish business quotes of the year
279  0
The42
1
‘They don’t give a f**k about you. After 15 years that was it. I was crying all the way home’
61,676  40
2
"He’s pushing my buttons now... ‘Come on to f**k Gooch, we’ll do a bit extra'"
30,467  4
3
How a rom-com writer ended up making a film about one of sport's most infamous scandals
24,358  7
DailyEdge.ie
1
8 fashion choices your mam just cannot get her head around
11,006  5
2
31 excellent memes that took over 2017
7,816  0
3
12 comfortingly grand rom-coms you can zone out with
4,782  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
'This is a very volatile situation': Baby and teenager injured in west Dublin shooting
Missing Dublin woman found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Have you seen 14-year-old Leon Wilson? He's been missing since last night
Have you seen 14-year-old Leon Wilson? He's been missing since last night
51-year-old missing from Mullingar home since Christmas Eve
Three teenagers arrested and one person hospitalised after crash on N7
YOUR SAY
Poll: Should citizens living abroad be allowed to vote in Ireland's presidential elections?
Poll: Should citizens living abroad be allowed to vote in Ireland's presidential elections?
Poll: Are you still eating leftovers?
Poll: Who will win the 2018 Six Nations?
LEO VARADKAR
Taoiseach says he can see no reason why the confidence and supply agreement can't be extended
Taoiseach says he can see no reason why the confidence and supply agreement can't be extended
Taoiseach fails to rule out Frances Fitzgerald as a presidential candidate
Department of Justice will be 'divided' but it will remain under one minister
POLL
Irish view on favorability of world leaders shows we strongly dislike Theresa May
Irish view on favorability of world leaders shows we strongly dislike Theresa May
Poll: When was the last time you went to a panto?
Poll: Should Ireland have directly elected mayors?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie