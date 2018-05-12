€10,000 worth of smuggled wine seized at Dublin Port

REVENUE OFFICERS STOPPED and searched a van at Dublin Port yesterday, and found hundreds of litres of smuggled wine inside.

The van had arrived in Ireland from France via Holyhead in Wales.

The 660 litres of wine had an estimated retail of €10,000.

Revenue said that the potential loss to the exchequer was around €5,600.

The driver was questioned by officers, and investigations are said to be ongoing.

Yesterday’s seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing efforts to tackle the illegal importation, supply and sale of alcohol in what it referred to in a statement as the “shadow economy”.

It urged businesses or members of the public who have any information regarding the smuggling or sale of illegal alcohol to contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.