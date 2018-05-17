Someone has one week left to claim €1 million

Gillian Scanlon, Martina Walsh and Margaret Sheehan, who work at the Eason store in Wilton Shopping Centre in Cork.

Gillian Scanlon, Martina Walsh and Margaret Sheehan, who work at the Eason store in Wilton Shopping Centre in Cork.

SOMEONE WHO BOUGHT a lottery ticket worth €1 million has one week left to claim the money.

Nobody has come forward to claim the prize from the EuroMillions draw held on Friday 23 February.

The winning ticket was sold in the Eason store at the Wilton Shopping Centre in Cork city on the day of the draw. The winning code is I-DKB-06633.

The winner has until Thursday 24 May to claim their prize.

Dermot Griffin, National Lottery Chief Executive, urged players to “double-check their homes, pockets, handbags and cars” for the ticket.

If you think you have the winning ticket, call 01 836 4444.