Appeal for witnesses to come forward after fatal crash in Donegal

A man has been charged in relation to the incident.

By Órla Ryan Friday 14 Sep 2018, 3:00 PM
File photo of a dashcam
GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING their appeal for witnesses to a fatal collision that occurred in Co Donegal last week to come forward.

A red Toyota Hilux pickup-type 4×4 collided with a black Mazda 3 at Listillion, Letterkenny at around 7.45pm on Thursday 6 September.

The 55-year-old male driver of the 4×4 received serious injuries and was removed to Letterkenny General Hospital where he died the following day.

The driver of the Mazda, a 22-year-old man, fled from the scene but was subsequently arrested and charged.

Investigating gardaí have appealed for witnesses or any drivers who may have witnessed the collision or either of the cars prior to the fatal crash to come forward.

They are particularly interested in dashcam footage from vehicles that were on the Letterkenny to Stranorlar Road between 7pm and 8pm on 6 September to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

