13 monkeys die in fire at safari park in England

A FIRE BROKE out in a safari park in England early this morning, resulting in the deaths of 13 monkeys.

The fire broke out in the patas monkey house within the African forest drive-through enclosure of Woburn Safari Park.

In a statement, the park said: “Staff and fire crews attended the scene, however devastatingly for everyone at the park, none of the thirteen animals could be saved.

“All other animals within the jungle drive-through enclosure are being monitored, but early signs suggest that they have not been affected.”

An investigation is under way to find out what caused the fire. The jungle enclosure will be closed while the investigation takes place, but the rest of the park will remain open.

Grieving

In a separate incident, Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee has said it will remain closed until Thursday so its troop of lion-tailed macaques can grieve one of its youngest members, who died on Friday.

In a statement, the centre said: “Lion-tailed macaques are a highly social species and as part of their natural grieving process have been guarding and preening this youngster which will help the whole group come to terms with their loss.”

The centre said the decision was “right decision for our animals” and thanked the public for their support.