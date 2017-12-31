Woman in her 70s stopped man from stealing car by getting into passenger seat

A WOMAN IN her 70s prevented a man from stealing her car by getting into the passenger seat when he attempted to take the car from the driveway.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested after a number of incidents in the Newtownabbey area of Antrim in the early hours of this morning.

Detective Sergeant Adams said: “Between midnight and 1.30am, police received three reports from local residents of burglary, attempted car theft and attempted burglary.”

One man called police after midnight to say he discovered a strange man in his home but the intruder made off when he was spotted.

A short time later a man stole car keys from a house on Doagh Road. He then attempted to take the car from the driveway but was prevented from doing so by the resident, a woman in her 70s, who got into the passenger seat. The man then abandoned the vehicle and made off on foot.

The woman sustained minor injuries when she fell from the car.

Finally at around 1.30am police received a further report from a resident in Church Terrace who had disturbed an unknown man in his kitchen.

The intruder had taken car keys from the property and attempted to take the vehicle however when confronted by the homeowner he threw the keys and ran.

A police patrol apprehended a suspect on Twinburn Road at 1.34am. He remains in custody at present assisting with enquiries.