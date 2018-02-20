Woman (50s) rescued after being tied up by burglars and having house set on fire

School Road outside Clough is a rural area of Co Down

A WOMAN IN her 50s was rescued uninjured after quick thinking by two passers-by saved her from a burning house.

Two masked men entered the woman’s home on School Road outside the village of Clough in Co Down at around 1pm yesterday afternoon.

The PSNI said she was tied up by the intruders, who made off with an iPad, a Mac Book and a grey Peugeot 206.

During the break in, a fire was started in an upstairs room.

Two people who were passing the house rushed in and managed to rescue the woman, who was left “shocked by the ordeal”.

Police and the Northern Irish Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and extinguished the fire, but significant damage was caused to the house.

The Peugeot was found burnt out at the Old Mill on the Clarkill Road in Castlewellan shortly after midnight.

The PSNI is appealing for anyone who saw any suspicious vehicles or persons in the area of School Road yesterday, or anyone who saw the car being driven between Clough and Castlewellan to contact detectives at Ardmore Police Station, quoting reference 952 19/2/18.