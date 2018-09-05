Woman charged over Dundalk road crash last year in which man (20s) died

The Old Newry Road in Dundalk, Co Louth

A WOMAN HAS appeared in court charged in connection with a fatal road collision in which a man in his 20s died.Â

The incident happened at 3.15am on 21 October 2017 on the R132 Old Newry Road, Dundalk, Co Louth.Â

The man in his late 20s was struck by two cars as he crossed the road.Â

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the car were uninjured.Â

A woman in her 20s appeared before Dundalk District Court this morning at 10am charged in connection with the collision.Â

A man in his 20s was also charged in connection with this incident in July.Â

