This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 19 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Woman on trial for attempted murder of civil servant stabbed woman two weeks earlier, jury hears

Laura Kenna had stabbed a woman at a Luas stop in the face with a pen, the Central Criminal Court was told today.

By Ruaidhrí Giblin Thursday 18 Oct 2018, 10:33 PM
1 hour ago 6,045 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4294542
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

A WOMAN ON trial for the attempted murder of a civil servant stabbed a woman in the face at a Luas stop two weeks earlier, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Laura Kenna (35), of no fixed abode, is charged with the attempted murder of Fionnuala Bourke on Lower Drumcondra Road, Dublin 9 on 3 January 2017. She is also charged with assault intending to cause serious harm.

Kenna has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to both counts.

Opening the case on Tuesday, prosecuting counsel, Anthony Sammon SC, said the central issue was the state of mind of Kenna at the time. He said the jury would hear evidence from two consultant psychiatrists from the Central Mental Hospital and there would be a conflict in the opinions of the doctors.

Sammon told the jury that Bourke, a civil servant, was walking home from work around 5pm on the day in question when she was attacked by Kenna with a knife. Sammon said Bourke’s “throat was slit” and she suffered “severe facial scarring”.

Upon her arrest the following day, Kenna told gardaí: “I’m guilty. Yeah, I fucking did it.

Is she still alive? Yeah I did it, I sliced her like you would a goat. You couldn’t have stitched that up, I cut through her like butter.

‘Messages through the television’

On the third day of the trial today, the defence called Dr Stephen Monks, consultant forensic psychiatrist based at the Central Mental Hospital, to give evidence on Kenna’s state of mind.

Dr Monks told Barry White SC, for Kenna, that he interviewed the accused on two occasions in 2018 and, in his opinion, Kenna did not know what she was doing when she attacked Bourke and couldn’t stop. As such, Dr Monks said Kenna fulfilled the criteria for a special verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Dr Monks said Kenna had schizophrenic affective disorder and, at the same time, exhibited psychotic delusions and hallucinations.

He said Kenna believed she was receiving messages from the television and could communicate with celebrities. He said she believed other people could hear her private thoughts which was a classical symptom of schizophrenia.

Luas attack

He told the jury that two weeks before the alleged attempted murder of Bourke, Kenna stabbed a woman at a Luas stop in the face with a pen. Kenna believed the woman had been saying things about her under her breath but it was “most likely” the woman hadn’t said anything at all.

She had intended to stab her in the eye, the jury heard.

Shortly after being released from garda custody for the Luas incident, Kenna stated that she thought she was going to be “eaten” and that if she didn’t kill somebody she wouldn’t survive. She stated that she was being talked into killing somebody by the “voices in her head”.

Under cross examination from Sammon, for the prosecution, Dr Monks said Kenna had been labouring under delusions about killing people for a long time before the attack on Bourke and was allegedly “killing someone for a purpose that wasn’t related to stealing a handbag”.

Reason of insanity

For the prosecution, Professor Harry Kennedy, a consultant forensic psychiatrist at the Central Mental Hospital, told the jury that he and Dr Monks were in agreement on many matters including Kenna’s diagnosis.

However, Prof Kennedy said Ms Kenna did know what she was doing when she attacked Bourke and was not entitled to the verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity.

By Kenna’s own account, Prof Kennedy said she had gotten a sharp knife to rob somebody and selected an appropriate victim. He referred to Kenna’s comments that she had let another woman “go” and selected Bourke because “she was only little”.

Referring to Bourke’s statement in which she recalled Kenna telling her ‘if you give me your bag, I’ll let you go’ in a normal tone, Prof Kennedy said that had nothing to do with delusion. It was “straightforward” and part of the negotiated robbery.

Prof Kennedy said Kenna knew what she was doing was wrong – she took the bag and ran away – and there was no evidence that she was unable to refrain from committing the attack on account of her condition. She had an ability to cease and desist which she exercised once she had achieved her primary goal which, Prof Kennedy said, was to rob Bourke’s handbag because she had no money.

He said he was unable to connect delusions about supernatural forces with a robbery at knifepoint and a demand to Bourke to give up her bag.

Hallucinations 

In contrast, Prof Kennedy said he believed Kenna was entitled to a verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity for the Luas stop attack – which was recorded by a jury in a previous trial.

Prof Kennedy said the victim of the Luas stop incident gave an account of what Kenna was saying at the time of that assault. It was independent evidence that Kenna was responding to hallucinations at the time.

Furthermore, she waited very near to the scene of the assault until the gardaí arrived.

In summary, Prof Kennedy said it appeared Kenna knew the nature and quality of what she was doing when she attacked Bourke, which meant she was not entitled to a verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity.

The jury of seven men and five women will hear closing speeches from the defence and prosecution tomorrow before Mr Justice Robert Eagar advises the jury on the evidence they have heard.

Comments have been closed as the case is before the courts.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ruaidhrí Giblin

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Convicted rapist arrested after day-long armed stand-off at Dublin estate
    78,632  37
    2
    		Peter Casey denies racism as he travels to site of Traveller dispute - but says it's not his issue to solve
    64,089  173
    3
    		Casey doubles down on anti-Traveller rhetoric in an otherwise unsurprising TV debate
    39,615  116
    Fora
    1
    		Kildare Village has been ordered to cull an anchor tenant store from its €50m extension
    1,423  0
    2
    		A bus driver sacked for sharing 'shock' pictures of a faulty wheel has won an unfair dismissal claim
    498  0
    3
    		After culling thousands of staff in recent years, Eir is planning to hire 750 new workers
    205  0
    The42
    1
    		Munster recruit Leinster scrum-half Nick McCarthy for next season
    23,335  106
    2
    		'Rory is number one... the rest of us are probably fighting for that second spot'
    22,787  33
    3
    		We'll qualify for Euro 2020 because I'm good - O'Neill
    22,581  42
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Love Island's Sam Bird is "devastated" over his split from Georgia Steel... it's The Dredge
    5,308  1
    2
    		Safety warnings issued to women suggest that flouting 'the rules' is to accept the outcome
    4,505  12
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Thursday
    3,535  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Woman on trial for attempted murder of civil servant stabbed woman two weeks earlier, jury hears
    Woman on trial for attempted murder of civil servant stabbed woman two weeks earlier, jury hears
    Man (37) who killed nephew's friend sentenced to 9 years in prison
    Man who was on trial over Noel ‘Duck Egg’ Kirwan murder pleads guilty to facilitating criminal organisation in carrying out offence
    GARDAí
    Four arrested over killing of woman whose remains were found in 30km area of Wicklow Mountains
    Four arrested over killing of woman whose remains were found in 30km area of Wicklow Mountains
    Convicted rapist arrested after day-long armed stand-off at Dublin estate
    Almost €600,000 worth of cocaine and heroin seized in Dublin
    DUBLIN
    Driver caught travelling 162km/h on M1 Donabate
    Driver caught travelling 162km/h on M1 Donabate
    Court hears woman charged with attempted murder stood on road 'picking a victim'
    Woman arrested in connection with fatal shooting of young man
    GAVIN DUFFY
    Casey doubles down on anti-Traveller rhetoric in an otherwise unsurprising TV debate
    Casey doubles down on anti-Traveller rhetoric in an otherwise unsurprising TV debate
    As it happened: Casey attacked over Traveller comments in first six-way TV debate
    Player ratings: How did the presidential candidates fare in the Pat Kenny debate?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie