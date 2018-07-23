Woman stabbed in the neck in Manchester hotel

POLICE IN MANCHESTER have arrested fiveÂ people after a womanâ€™s throat was cut in a Manchester hotel.
Police officers were flagged down by a woman with lacerations to her neck shortly after 11 am today.
Armed police officers are currently at the Hilton Hotel in Deansgate where the attack is believed to have taken place.
A local ManchesterÂ radio station, Hits Radio has reported that the woman was seen staggering from the hotel to opposite side of the road before flagging down police.
Three men and two women have been arrested, with police saying that enquiries are ongoing.
The woman has been taken to hospital where she is currently being treated for her injuries.
COMMENTS (7)