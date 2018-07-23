This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Woman stabbed in the neck in Manchester hotel

Five people have been arrested after the woman flagged down police.

By Adam Daly Monday 23 Jul 2018, 1:20 PM
57 minutes ago 6,932 Views 7 Comments
Police at the scene near the Hilton Hotel, Deansgate, Manchester where a woman with serious injuries to her neck was found this morning
Image: Peter Byrne via PA images
Police at the scene near the Hilton Hotel, Deansgate, Manchester where a woman with serious injuries to her neck was found this morning
Police at the scene near the Hilton Hotel, Deansgate, Manchester where a woman with serious injuries to her neck was found this morning
Image: Peter Byrne via PA images

POLICE IN MANCHESTER have arrested fiveÂ people after a womanâ€™s throat was cut in a Manchester hotel.

Police officers were flagged down by a woman with lacerations to her neck shortly after 11 am today.

Armed police officers are currently at the Hilton Hotel in Deansgate where the attack is believed to have taken place.

A local ManchesterÂ radio station, Hits Radio has reported that the woman was seen staggering from the hotel to opposite side of the road before flagging down police.

Three men and two women have been arrested, with police saying that enquiries are ongoing.

The woman has been taken to hospital where she is currently being treated for her injuries.

