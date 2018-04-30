LoveBoth says 'women can't be trusted' campaign poster is fake

THE LOVEBOTH CAMPAIGN has distanced itself from images circulating online of a poster claiming ‘women can’t be trusted’.

A photograph shared on Facebook and Twitter over the weekend shows a referendum campaign poster with LoveBoth branding. In the image, the poster carries the caption: ‘Women can’t be trusted. Vote no.’

It appears that the same image – in some cases cropped differently – is being used in all of the social media posts. None of the people sharing the image have claimed credit for taking the photo, no one has provided an exact location and it is unclear whether this poster was actually hung up or whether an image of another poster was photoshopped.

However LoveBoth has sought to clarify that this poster is not part of its campaign, nor was the use of the organisation’s logo or name authorised.

Spokesperson Eilís Mulroy said:

“This is clearly a form of vandalism and a pathetic attempt to smear those working to inform the public that this Government has planned to introduce extreme abortion on demand into Ireland if the Eighth Amendment is removed.

“Placing fake posters to try and undermine the ‘no’ campaign is only the latest in a series of attacks on our posters that have occurred, particularly in Dublin.”

There has been tension around postering during the campaign so far – over the weekend Dublin Fire Brigade was called to extinguish a fire after referendum posters were set alight.

The Labour Party has also reported the removal of its referendum posters to gardaí in Limerick.