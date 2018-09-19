This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 19 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Sexist, outdated, and going to go' - TDs clash over what's next for 'women in the home' section of Constitution

The forthcoming referendum bill was up for pre-legislative scrutiny in the Oireachtas this morning.

By Cianan Brennan Wednesday 19 Sep 2018, 11:52 AM
1 hour ago 4,816 Views 25 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4243483

1 Clare Daly Source: Oireachtas.ie

JUSTICE MINISTER CHARLIE Flanagan says that the issue of Article 41.2 of the Irish Constitution is primarily one of gender equality.

Speaking to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Justice and Equality this morning, Justice Minister Flanagan said that the article represents a “fundamental issue of equality” and that its removal would represent a “really good way to commemorate the centenary” of women acquiring the right to vote in Ireland.

Article 41.2, the infamous ‘women’s place in the home’ section of the Constitution, reads:

In particular, the State recognises that by her life within the home, woman gives to the State a support without which the common good cannot be achieved.
The State shall, therefore, endeavour to ensure that mothers shall not be obliged by economic necessity to engage in labour to the neglect of their duties in the home.

Flanagan’s appearance at committee, together with representatives from the National Women’s Council of Ireland and the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (among others), was with regard to pre-legislative scrutiny of the 38th amendment to the Constitution Bill, which must make its way through both houses of the Oireachtas before the Irish people can have their say on Article 41.2 via a referendum.

Replace or delete?

The key regarding the Article is whether or not it will be replaced, or simply deleted from the Constitution in its entirety.

Flanagan said thea the wording of the referendum question has now been discussed a number of times at Cabinet, and said that “the pathway forward with fewest risks is deletion”.

He discussed how the issue of care in the home, and whether or not the acknowledgement of the role of carers should be enshrined in the Constitution, was now the key to the debate. 

2 Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan Source: Oireachtas.ie

He said his own approach to the coming referendum, due to be held on 26 October, had been “heavily influenced by the referendum on the Eighth Amendment”.

“My hope is that this referendum will encourage real civic engagement with regard to the discussion of gender equality,” Flanagan said.

Independent TD Clare Daly said, as the debate evolved, that she was “becoming more convinced” Article 41.2 should be replaced rather than simply removed, in order to recognise “the public good” done by the “huge area of work” that is caring within the home.

Flanagan was admonished by several TDs present, including Daly and committee chairman Caoimhghín Ó Caoláin, for the late submission of his opening statement to those present, which was only received 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the meeting.

“I didn’t get your speech so I had to take notes,” Daly said. “Everyone knows that (Article 41.2) is sexist, and outdated, and it’s going to go.”

“The point is, is it going to go or are we going to put something else in?” she asked, adding that she would like to see “something in the Constitution, I think” to acknowledge the level of “unpaid work in the home”.

Anniversary

She said that she knew Flanagan was “keen to get something into the Constitution in time for the anniversary”. The Minister replied that for him it is a gender equality issue.

4 Mick Wallace Source: Oireachtas.ie

“I feel like laughing,” replied Daly. “To think that you see yourself as a champion of gender equality given some of the decisions of your government.”

Her fellow independent representative Mick Wallace added some fuel to that fire:

I find it interesting that you speak of gender equality in the workplace when the greatest barrier to that equality is the cost of childcare and your government has done bugger all about it.

Wallace added that Ireland currently has the second highest-priced childcare in the OECD.

Director of the National Women’s Council of Ireland Orla O’Connor later added that in her organisation’s opinion Article 41.2 “has not supported the home and family, and in our opinion has diminished the position of women” in Irish society.

Dr Laura Cahillane of the University of Limerick’s school of law meanwhile described the Article as “an embarrassment”, and one that is “effectively useless in law”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Status Orange warning for 17 counties as Storm Ali to arrive overnight with gusts of 120 km/hr
    104,025  74
    2
    		Woman (50s) found dead after caravan blown off cliff in Galway
    89,417  32
    3
    		Irish designer Orla Kiely closes online and Kildare Village stores
    82,707  27
    Fora
    1
    		A retail worker got a €2,500 payout after claims he was subjected to a 'beard vendetta'
    1,261  0
    2
    		Another alcohol price hike could drum up an extra €140m for the public purse
    265  0
    3
    		Following a three-year feud with Cork council, Starbucks has closed its Patrick Street store
    230  0
    The42
    1
    		World champion boxer Billy Joe Saunders charged with misconduct over 'sickening' online video
    49,415  38
    2
    		Ex-Liverpool defender retires at 29 after motor neurone disease diagnosis
    43,618  13
    3
    		Carnacon reinstated to championship but 8 players who left Mayo squad hit with 4-week bans
    33,330  48
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Blake Lively is as obsessed with the wonder of Avoca as the rest of us; FYI
    7,083  6
    2
    		Saoirse Ronan spoke about going makeup free and her daily beauty routine
    6,221  0
    3
    		A round-up of the most glamorous gúnas from yesterday's Emmys
    4,871  4

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    Woman (50s) found dead after caravan blown off cliff in Galway
    Woman (50s) found dead after caravan blown off cliff in Galway
    Road users told to put away phones and prepare for Storm Ali
    More accountability and support for garda wellbeing: 'Sweeping reform' of policing recommended
    DUBLIN
    Opposition parties call for rent freeze, but Leo says it would be too expensive
    Opposition parties call for rent freeze, but Leo says it would be too expensive
    Gardaí investigating alleged sexual assault on teenager in Dublin city centre
    Traffic delays in south Dublin after crash on the Rock Road
    HOUSING
    Call for better access to alcohol treatment services to help tackle rural homelessness
    Call for better access to alcohol treatment services to help tackle rural homelessness
    Housing activists host practical training session for tenants 'to be able to resist illegal evictions'
    High Court grants orders requiring protesters to end occupation of Dublin property

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie