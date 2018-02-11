  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Sunday 11 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Some foreign nationals in Ireland work in 'conditions that are close to slavery'

The head of the Workplace Relations Commission spoke to Newstalk about strikes, the ‘gig economy’ and a Supreme Court ruling.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 11 Feb 2018, 4:57 PM
3 hours ago 10,772 Views 75 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3846399
Image: Steve Lovegrove via Shutterstock
Image: Steve Lovegrove via Shutterstock

THE HEAD OF Ireland’s employment rights authority has said that there are cases of foreign nationals working in Ireland “in conditions close to slavery”, saying that the most precarious conditions were mostly found in manual, seasonal work.

Oonagh Buckley, who’s the Director General of the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC), made the comments to Newstalk’s On The Record today following a Supreme Court ruling that officially removed a ban on asylum seekers working in Ireland.

The court found the ban to be unconstitutional “in principle” last May and the Cabinet agreed to lift the ban last November, in line with a European directive.

Today, Buckley said that there were many cases of foreign nationals working in “vulnerable situations”, but said that it wasn’t just limited to asylum seekers, saying that some European workers also faced tough working conditions.

“One thing I want to say though is that, just in case people have a mistaken impression, we have people working in Ireland who actually don’t need employment permits, in fact they may be nationals of the EU or EEA, who work in incredibly vulnerable situations.

We find people in conditions that are close to slavery, to be honest. Their passport taken away, they’re not getting their rightful pay. They’re living in squalor conditions.

She said it happens in Ireland, but she’s unsure about how frequent it is. She said these people need to know what they’re entitled to by ringing the WRC and asking them for help.

I have one inspector who solemnly tells me every few months; you’re only ever about five miles from somebody in effective slavery in Ireland.

She said that although she can’t say for sure this type of vulnerable employment happens in these industries, that they were currently looking at car washes and the fisheries industry to make sure migrant workers are being treated fairly.

She said that a campaign will take place later this year to highlight the rights of employees at racing stables, as well as the agricultural sector.

5864 Public Sector Pay Talks_90512587 Oonagh Buckley arriving for the public sector pay talks between the government and trade unions at Lansdowne House in May 2017. Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

She also spoke about the so-called ‘gig-economy’ where 200,000 people are working within precarious employment contracts, calling it a complex issue.

She said that the ESRI had found that between 8% and 9% of workers are on a more precarious form of contract, such as a temporary contract or freelance work.

“What the ESRI found and what is also underpinned by those recent Eurostat figures is that it is relatively-speaking lower in Ireland; the numbers of people on those forms of temporary contracts.

So permanent contracts forms a higher proportion of the overall workforce then is the case in other European countries.

She said the exact reason for that deserves more investigation, but it probably had to do with how employment law was structured in Ireland.

She said that workers on precarious employment contracts weren’t restricted to certain sectors, but some did have higher rates of precarious employment than others.

“Some sectors actually rely on them a little bit more than others.

So for example there’s a relatively high preponderance in education, arts and media and so forth, and one of the reasons perhaps the issue has so much attention is that we have highly educated well-paid people who find that that’s the only type of contract that’s available to them from employers.

“So they’re articulate and come out on the airwaves to complain about that which is right and good.”

She added that between the end of this year and next year we’ll be close to full employment in Ireland, which is defined at an unemployment rate of 5%.

She also said that precluding people from industrial relations mechanisms doesn’t stop from taking industrial action, citing the threatened ‘blue flu’ Garda strike in 2016.

Since it was set up in October 2015, the Workplace Relations Commission has dealt with 35,00 complaints, handed out 3,500 decisions, and recouped €3.8 million in underpaid wages for employees, Buckley said.

You can listen to the full Newstalk interview here.

Read: Supreme Court formally declares end to ban preventing asylum seekers from working

Read: Supreme Court dismisses Pro Life Campaign request to become adviser in ‘defining the unborn’ case

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (75)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Investigation under way after death of garda at Ballymun Garda Station
98,583  0
2
International hotel chain 'unwittingly accepted millions of euro in Irish drug money'
87,741  0
3
The firm behind the controversy magnet White Moose Cafe has raked in nearly €100,000
53,386  22
Fora
1
Feuds between telcos and councils are fuelling Ireland's mobile coverage black spots
466  0
2
If a supermarket can sell bananas through storytelling, so can you - here's how
108  0
3
Four years after its News Corp takeover, Storyful is going through a painful adolescence
102  0
The42
1
As it happened: Galway v Mayo, Kildare v Tyrone, Roscommon v Down - Sunday GAA match tracker
42,033  18
2
As it happened: Newcastle vs Man United, Premier League
30,721  51
3
As It Happened: Southampton v Liverpool, Premier League
28,082  32
DailyEdge.ie
1
Kim Cattrall was much more welcoming of Cynthia Nixon's condolences after calling out Sarah Jessica Parker yesterday
10,191  2
2
What Percent Conor McGregor Are You?
8,618  7
3
Poll: Do you buy pancake mix or just make pancakes from scratch yourself?
5,721  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Judge in plea to family fighting over father's estate: 'You are all of the same flesh and blood'
Judge in plea to family fighting over father's estate: 'You are all of the same flesh and blood'
Suspect in murder case suffered traumatic brain injury while trying to escape gardaí
David Drumm authorised deals leading to falsification of bank's balance sheet, court hears
GARDAí
Two handguns, ammo and cannabis seized at Finglas house
Two handguns, ammo and cannabis seized at Finglas house
Investigation under way after death of garda at Ballymun Garda Station
Three-year-old girl rushed to hospital and woman arrested after incident in Dublin
DUBLIN
As it happened: Dublin v Donegal, Division 1 football league
As it happened: Dublin v Donegal, Division 1 football league
A look back at Dublin's relationship with the Spire over the last 15 years
Ireland hammer Italy but eight-try win comes at a cost for Schmidt's side
EU
Should Ireland leave the EU? New poll shows only 10% of voters would back 'Irexit'
Should Ireland leave the EU? New poll shows only 10% of voters would back 'Irexit'
Explainer: Why the "cast iron" guarantee for no hard Brexit border may now be in doubt
Varadkar: 'The Israeli government has a tendency to disengage with countries that recognise the state of Palestine'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie