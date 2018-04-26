  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 26 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

HR manager at cemetery awarded €47,500 in compensation for unfair dismissal

The man had been employed at the cemetery for just under 20 years prior to his dismissal in late 2016.

By Cianan Brennan Thursday 26 Apr 2018, 12:05 AM
55 minutes ago 2,565 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3978265

shutterstock_1047905278 File Photo Source: Shutterstock

A FORMER HR manager at a cemetery has been awarded €47,500 in compensation by the Workplace Relations Commission due to his dismissal being deemed ‘both substantively and procedurally unfair’.

The man had worked for the cemetery in question from January 1996 until his dismissal in October 2016.

At the time of his exit he was paid a salary of €51,500.

From March of 2016 until late April that year the man had been absent from work due to illness.

Upon returning to work he was informed by the company that ‘a number of concerns had come to their attention’ while he was absent.

These concerns included the removal of data from a company hard drive, the mismanagement of health and safety records, and how the man had dealt with (as HR manager) the long-term absence of a colleague.

He was suspended with pay between April and September of that year while an internal investigation took place.

Disciplinary hearing

On 29 September 2016 the man was called to a disciplinary hearing conducted by the deputy CEO of the cemetery. One week later he was informed he was being dismissed with immediate effect, due to his actions constituting gross misconduct.

The employer argued that the man’s dismissal had resulted entirely from his own conduct.

In his defence, the manager pointed out that he had an unblemished disciplinary record prior to the events which led to his departure.

Regarding the removal of data from the hard drive, he said this had resulted from a legitimate data request relating to the non-payment of bonuses for two years. That data request had been handled by the deputy CEO.

He claimed that, immediately prior to his five-month suspension, the deputy CEO who later chaired his disciplinary hearing had offered him an exit package relating to ‘a series of concerns’.

He also disputed the suggestion that he had mismanaged the long-term absence of the other person, saying that far from exposing the company to litigation or financial risk, he had in fact saved the company from harm.

Related Reads

22.04.18 €32,000 payout to injured Tesco security guard, who was denied chair to sit on at work, overturned
18.04.18 FAI official who refereed matches around the country while on sick leave has unfair dismissal claim refused
12.04.18 Pub manager who believed employer had sway over gardaí awarded €25,500 for constructive dismissal

‘Judge, jury, and executioner’

The man said that the deputy chief executive had operated as his ‘judge, jury and executioner’, and that the person who had investigated him, the company’s financial controller, was not independent (the financial controller had, however, been approved by both sides to carry out his task).

In his ruling, adjudication officer Eugene Hanly was critical of the dismissed man regarding all three points raised by the cemetery. He said that, on the balance of probability, the man had moved or deleted files from the hard drive, and that he could not understand the man’s denials of having done so.

Regarding the issues surrounding health and safety, Hanly said the manager had ‘abdicated’ his responsibility by failing to follow up on his delegation of that task to another person. He also said that the manager had mishandled the working absence of his colleague by failing to respond to that employee’s emails.

He said that the man had demonstrated “failings in the performance of his duties and in the trust placed in him” and said that he had contributed to his own dismissal. He also added that the financial controller’s investigation had been ‘very detailed’.

Hanly concluded however that, notwithstanding the small management team in the company, the fact that both the deputy CEO and chief executive (to whom the manager had appealed his dismissal) were involved in his disciplinary hearing was procedurally unfair, and that external persons should have carried out the action.

He found that the man had moved to mitigate his own loss by obtaining a new HR position (at a salary of €35,000).

He also ruled that the various concerns raised by the cemetery neither collectively nor individually amounted to sufficient grounds for the dismissal he had suffered.

Accordingly, he ruled that the company must pay the man €47,500 in compensation within six weeks.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'Thoughts and prayers with him': Liverpool player's message of support to Irish fan seriously injured in attack
103,823  149
2
Revenue to scrap P60 and P45 forms in bid to modernise PAYE system
53,263  50
3
Mary Lou defends using the word Londonderry: 'I'm well aware of the history of Derry'
49,284  95
Fora
1
McDonald's has pumped €75m into its Irish business as its stores get an overhaul
355  0
2
A record €135m price tag has been placed on this south Dublin apartment block
342  0
3
Cathay Pacific's Europe boss says he's 'surprised' at the level of Asian interest in Ireland
337  0
The42
1
'I've got nothing against Brian O'Driscoll. He can say what he wants'
71,375  46
2
RTÉ name replacement for Ryle Nugent as the broadcaster's head of sport
46,462  41
3
As it happened: Bayern Munich v Real Madrid, Champions League semi-final
32,692  46
DailyEdge
1
An Australian comedian made an Irish anti-abortion campaigner travel to the UK to interview him about abortion
32,360  15
2
Kim Kardashian's naked body is now a mould for a perfume bottle, and Chrissy Teigen is over it
9,951  0
3
Another day, another Kardashian scandal, this time involving Kris, Kanye and Kim...it's The Dredge
7,127  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
77-year-old avoids jail term for sexually assaulting seven-year-old neighbour
77-year-old avoids jail term for sexually assaulting seven-year-old neighbour
Man who told judge 'accident is my middle name' withdraws €60k damages claim
Council forced to spend €7,000 to dispose of animal carcasses dumped off Clare cliffs
NORTHERN IRELAND
Mary Lou defends using the word Londonderry: 'I'm well aware of the history of Derry'
Mary Lou defends using the word Londonderry: 'I'm well aware of the history of Derry'
'I was stripped and photographed in the nude, while being held by the hair'
Review to examine how serious sexual offence cases are handled in Northern Ireland
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ appeal for witnesses to four-vehicle crash, which saw on-duty Garda car struck, on Dublin quays
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to four-vehicle crash, which saw on-duty Garda car struck, on Dublin quays
Gardaí investigating if car in four-vehicle crash on Dublin's south quays involved in two other collisions
Public asked to help find woman who is missing from Cork
DUBLIN
'I felt that I didn't show as good a version of myself as I could have. I had to step up'
'I felt that I didn't show as good a version of myself as I could have. I had to step up'
Young boy awarded 'grief money' over sister's death in hit-and-run
Two men charged after €248,000 worth of drugs seized in Dublin

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie