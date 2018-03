This charity is selling thousands of artworks for â‚¬50 each - some are by world-famous names

WANT TO BUY a picture by a world-famous artist for only €50?

The Incognito Exhibition will display over 1600 pieces of original art at the Solomon Gallery in Dublin from 4 April.

Artists from across the world have donated miniature postcard-sized pieces, which will be exhibited anonymously and sold for €50 a piece to the first in-person buyer to raise funds for the Jack & Jill children’s charity.

The only catch: you won’t know whose picture you have - amatuer or world famous professional – until after the purchase.

Exhibition manager Lucinda Hall said last year’s event, the first of its kind in Ireland, had people queuing from early in the morning on the day of the sale and raised over €80,000.

The viewing will run from 4 April at the city centre gallery. The sale starts on the morning of Friday 6 April and finishes on the 8th (unless the pieces are sold before then).