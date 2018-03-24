This charity is selling thousands of artworks for â‚¬50 each - some are by world-famous names

WANT TO BUY a picture by a world-famous artist for only â‚¬50?

The Incognito Exhibition will display over 1600 pieces of original art at the Solomon Gallery in Dublin from 4 April.

Artists from across the world have donated miniature postcard-sized pieces, which will be exhibited anonymously and sold forÂ â‚¬50 a piece to the first in-person buyer to raise funds forÂ the Jack & Jill childrenâ€™s charity.

The only catch: you wonâ€™t know whose picture you have -Â amatuer or world famous professional â€“ until after the purchase.

Exhibition manager Lucinda Hall said last yearâ€™s event, the first of its kind in Ireland, had people queuing from early in the morning on the day of the sale and raised overÂ Â â‚¬80,000.

The viewing will run from 4 April at the city centre gallery. The sale starts on the morning of Friday 6 April and finishes on the 8th (unless the pieces are sold before then).