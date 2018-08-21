This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 21 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Unforgivable': Worker quits job after boss takes him out to sea to quiz him over missing €10k

The worker at an amusement company received €889 after his claim for unfair dismissal was upheld by the WRC.

By Gordon Deegan Tuesday 21 Aug 2018, 7:34 AM
32 minutes ago 6,254 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4192338
File photo
Image: freevideophotoagency via Shutterstock
File photo
File photo
Image: freevideophotoagency via Shutterstock

A WORKER AT an Irish amusement company was forced to resign from his job under duress after he was brought out to sea in a speed-boat by his boss where he was aggressively questioned for an hour over a missing €10,000.

In the case, the worker said that during the questioning on the boat, 2.6 miles from shore, reference was made to the fact that he would not be able to reach land by swimming because of the coldness of the water.

The worker denied taking any money and told the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) that he was scared and cold during the questioning that continued for about one hour.

At that stage, a helicopter appeared and hovered in the area. The boat was untied from the buoy and made its way back to the harbour while the questions continued.

The worker told the WRC that he was subjected to physical and mental stress, was verbally abused and that he was forced to resign under duress.

He said three people questioned him on the speedboat, the company director, his line manager and a business associate of the company director.

The worker said that all three were asking him questions about stealing money from the company and that the director was aggressive in his language.

Forced to resign

The boat trip took place on a day off from work for the employee and the worker said that when they returned to shore, he was forced to resign from his job when he signed a resignation letter that had been prepared for him.

The letter, dated 27 April 2017, prepared by the company’s Human Resources (HR) manager stated “I refer to our conversation this morning and wish to confirm my decision to resign with immediate effect” and was signed by the worker.

The firm subsequently posted out a money order of wages that was owed to the worker and the worker returned the order with a note stating: “What you planned and did to me last Thursday morning was unforgivable. I have been a loyal committed employee for years. I can’t understand why, Why did you do what you did?”

On the speedboat incident, the worker said that he subsequently made a complaint to the gardaí but that no criminal prosecution had followed.

Unfair dismissal

However, the WRC has upheld the man’s claim for unfair dismissal and has awarded him €889.

The award is low as the man has been in receipt of disability payments since resigning his post. Also, as the man has been unavailable for work, he is deemed not suffering any financial loss.

Referring to the speed-boat incident, the WRC Adjudication Officer, Joe Donnelly said: “It is clear that the purpose of the exercise was to frighten the complainant and this had been successfully achieved. The further purpose would appear to have been to get the complainant to resign.”

Donnelly found that the man was unfairly dismissed in spite of the company director offering a version of events that was completely at odds with the worker’s account.

The company director said that he invited staff out on his boat to prepare for a new season and only two staff decided to come with him.

The firm operates a number of amusement arcades and the director said that the boat went out for about 2.6 miles to a marker buoy and then returned slowly to the harbour as there was a problem with the engine.

The director stated that the party then returned to the workplace and the worker went on a break.

The director then decided to have a meeting with the worker regarding concerns that had arisen in relation to customer numbers using the facility for which the worker was responsible.

The purpose of the meeting, which was informal, was to see if the worker could assist in identifying the reasons for the decline in numbers.

According to the director, the worker refused to answer questions stating that if the respondent did not trust him then he would resign.

After a time the director went and asked the HR manager to join the meeting and again the worker repeated his wish to resign.

However, Donnelly said that the director’s story of inviting the worker to participate in a boat trip, decided upon at short notice because it was a nice morning, “simply does not ring true”.

Donnelly stated: “On the balance of probabilities, the resignation of the complainant was brought about by duress due to the actions of the respondent”.

Donnelly concluded that the course of action adopted by the employer “was so unreasonable as to justify the complainant terminating his employment”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gordon Deegan

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Leading #MeToo actress paid off man who claimed she sexually assaulted him
    54,104  0
    2
    		Poll: Is there a place for the Rose of Tralee in modern Ireland?
    53,323  93
    3
    		Appeal for two missing teenagers believed to be in Dublin
    39,937  7
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Do you think secondary school set you up well for your working life?
    303  0
    2
    		Keywords Studios' acquisition spree continues with the £26m takeover of a UK gaming firm
    122  0
    3
    		The share of people working in Ireland's 'gig economy' is falling
    56  0
    The42
    1
    		Tyrone will refuse 'to participate in any media activity' with RTÉ ahead of All-Ireland final
    80,033  231
    2
    		Cian Lynch: 'My own mother hopped the old fence. I just turned around, she grabbed me.'
    54,932  2
    3
    		As it happened: Crystal Palace v Liverpool, Premier League
    41,010  33
    DailyEdge
    1
    		People are praising the Carlow Rose for bringing the Rose of Tralee into the 21st Century
    22,657  0
    2
    		'I f*cking hate him': Colin Murphy isn't exactly Conor McGregor's biggest fan
    17,874  0
    3
    		Here's what student accommodation in Dublin looked like back in 1984
    11,861  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DRUGS
    Over 130 kilos of cocaine worth â¬10 million destined for Ireland seized in Costa Rica
    Over 130 kilos of cocaine worth €10 million destined for Ireland seized in Costa Rica
    Man in his 20s arrested after cash and drugs bust in Drimnagh
    Irish among those detained after massive drugs seizure by Spanish police
    GARDAí
    Two injured in double Limerick stabbing
    Two injured in double Limerick stabbing
    Appeal for two missing teenagers believed to be in Dublin
    Man arrested for driving on Dublin's Grafton Street over legal alcohol limit
    DUBLIN
    Here's what student accommodation in Dublin looked like back in 1984
    Here's what student accommodation in Dublin looked like back in 1984
    Appeal for information after man (60s) dies after being stabbed in Dublin
    US cardinal facing calls to resign cancels appearance at World Meeting of Families

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie