Saturday 15 September, 2018
Company ordered to pay man €8,000 over his payslips never matching what he was actually paid

On at least two occasions the man received no wages whatsoever.

By Cianan Brennan Saturday 15 Sep 2018, 9:00 PM
Saturday 15 Sep 2018, 9:00 PM
A MAN HAS who took a case over his wages never matching his payslip has been awarded €8,000.

The man, who took up employment with the company in June 2017, had been promised a pay rise from €28,000 to €35,000 in October of that year.

That pay rise did not materialise in either November or December of that year.

In December his payslip indicated his take-home pay had increased to €3,588 (a figure greatly in excess of the promised €35,000), which was not reflected in his bank account, which was 

Gross pay lodged to his account however was just €2,588.

In January 2018, his payslip indicated he had been paid €2,917 before tax, indicating that his €35,000 salary had gone live. On that occasion he wasn’t paid anything whatsoever into his bank account.

Nothing lodged

The following month he was paid €1,817.21. In March 2018, the figure was €1,500, while April’s figure was €1,000, with an additional €1,500 being lodged some weeks later.

For each of these months his payslip remained unchanged from the gross figure of €2,917.

In May 2018, no money whatsoever was lodged to his bank account. He took his case to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) in June of this year.

The man’s employer made no appearance at the adjudication hearing on 27 August.

Ruling on the case, adjudication officer Niamh O’Carroll Kelly stated that the deductions made from the man’s payslips were in breach of section 5 of the Wages Act 1991.

She calculated the remuneration due to the man dating from December 2017 until May 2018 as being €8,037.92 and ordered the company to pay him that amount.

