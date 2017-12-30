  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 31 December, 2017
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

So, exactly how many people watched Donald Trump's inauguration? It's the YEAR in numbers

We’ve had rising homelessness numbers, rising rents, lowering ages of country leaders and a whole lots more besides.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Saturday 30 Dec 2017, 7:00 PM
9 hours ago 7,604 Views 31 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3757794
Image: Patrick Semansky AP/Press Association Images
Image: Patrick Semansky AP/Press Association Images

WELL, ANOTHER YEAR has been and gone.

We’ve had rising homelessness numbers, rising rents, lowering ages of country leaders (that’s you, Macron and Varadkar) and a whole lots more besides.

Brexit, elections, awards and honours (both given and taken away) – we’ll lay them all out here.

It’s the year in numbers.

12: The number of weeks legal abortion should be allowed to take place up to, as recommended by the Oireachtas Committee on the Eighth Amendment.

0: The number Freedom of Dublin honours Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has after Dublin city councillors voted to strip her of it for her lack of action over the persecution of Rohingya Muslims in her country.

10: Here are the top 10 trending searches in Ireland for all of 2017 – with ex-Hurricane Ophelia coming out on top.

38: The age of Leo Varadkar – making him Ireland’s youngest ever Taoiseach when he was voted in by the Dáil back in June.

250,000 to 900,000: The estimated crowd that was in attendance for Donald Trump’s official inauguration as President of the United States – even this wide figure caused a lot of controversy, with many taking issue with it being characterised as the largest crowd in history.

€28,975,630: The amount of money a west of Ireland syndicate won in the Euromillions jackpot in July.

385,000: The number of ESB customers who were left without electricity after Storm Ophelia blew through the country in October.

€1,200: The average rent for properties across the state in September, the most expensive since records began.

8,857: The total number of homeless adults and children staying in state-funded emergency accommodation in Ireland in November, the highest number in decades.

100: The age of TK Whitaker – the prominent civil servant and economist, once voted Irishman of the Century - before he died in January of this year.

10: The number of seats the Northern Ireland DUP has in the British parliament. This proved to be essential to Theresa May in forming a government in June, with the DUP supporting them in a confidence and supply arrangement.

50: The article of the Lisbon Treaty triggered by the UK on on 29 March, starting the two-year Brexit process for them leaving the EU.

13: The number of new stops along the Luas Cross City line, linking Cabra to Stephen’s Green. It went fully operational early in December.

39: The age of Emmanuel Macron, who secured a comprehensive victory over the far right Marine Le Pen to become the president of France in May.

4: The amount of times the chair of the Disclosures Tribunal Justice Peter Charleton uses the word “nonsense” to describe garda Keith Harrison’s claims around a smear campaign against him in his report.

18: The number of months Frances Fitzgerald spent as Tánaiste, before she was forced to resign in November over the handling of Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe’s case.

3: The number of years Iraqi forces fought terrorist group the Islamic State, who seized large swathes of the country in 2014, before the Iraqi prime minister declared this month that the war against them had ended.

1: The number of Time Persons of the Year there usually is each year. But that changed in 2017 with “the silence breakers” getting the honour. That meaning the people who went public with allegations of sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood, politics, the media and beyond.

Read: Lotto wins, election votes and Olympic medals – it’s the YEAR in numbers (2016)

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (31)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Power losses expected in west and northwest when Storm Dylan hits Ireland tonight
68,488  56
2
Erica Garner, activist daughter of police chokehold victim Eric Garner, has died aged 27
63,775  66
3
These are some of the most popular Irish baby names outside of Ireland
45,538  40
Fora
1
11 stories that summed up Ireland's crazy property market in 2017
576  0
2
5 inspiring stories of Irish business founders who came back from the brink
535  0
The42
1
Former Dundalk manager and Ireland underage coach dies aged 58
45,534  7
2
As it happened: Liverpool v Leicester, Premier League
34,891  41
3
As it happened: Man United vs Southampton, Premier League
33,769  35
DailyEdge.ie
1
This supermarket in Swords won't stop trolling the Lidl next door
34,295  5
2
Here are 5 things to watch on Netflix if you seriously need to relax
11,364  3
3
22 headlines that summed Ireland up in 2017
7,563  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
Young male hospitalised after being struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DUBLIN
Plans for an office block that could scupper the entire Dart underground have been blocked
Plans for an office block that could scupper the entire Dart underground have been blocked
The council has shaved a storey off a major Celtic Tiger developer's new Stoneybatter complex
Dublin Fire Brigade crew have rocks thrown at them as they tackle car blaze in city centre
YOUR SAY
Poll: Would you like to see a Presidential election next year?
Poll: Would you like to see a Presidential election next year?
Poll: Should paternity leave be made compulsory in Ireland?
Poll: Should citizens living abroad be allowed to vote in Ireland's presidential elections?
POLL
Irish view on favorability of world leaders shows we strongly dislike Theresa May
Irish view on favorability of world leaders shows we strongly dislike Theresa May
Poll: Are you still eating leftovers?
Poll: When was the last time you went to a panto?
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mourinho questions referee Pawson's 'disappointing' non-penalty call
Mourinho questions referee Pawson's 'disappointing' non-penalty call
McCarthy's return a reminder of late coach's contribution to Irish football and more Premier League talking points
Frustrated Man United fail to score at Old Trafford as Saints earn a point

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie