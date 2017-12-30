So, exactly how many people watched Donald Trump's inauguration? It's the YEAR in numbers

WELL, ANOTHER YEAR has been and gone.

We’ve had rising homelessness numbers, rising rents, lowering ages of country leaders (that’s you, Macron and Varadkar) and a whole lots more besides.

Brexit, elections, awards and honours (both given and taken away) – we’ll lay them all out here.

It’s the year in numbers.

12: The number of weeks legal abortion should be allowed to take place up to, as recommended by the Oireachtas Committee on the Eighth Amendment.

0: The number Freedom of Dublin honours Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has after Dublin city councillors voted to strip her of it for her lack of action over the persecution of Rohingya Muslims in her country.

10: Here are the top 10 trending searches in Ireland for all of 2017 – with ex-Hurricane Ophelia coming out on top.

38: The age of Leo Varadkar – making him Ireland’s youngest ever Taoiseach when he was voted in by the Dáil back in June.

250,000 to 900,000: The estimated crowd that was in attendance for Donald Trump’s official inauguration as President of the United States – even this wide figure caused a lot of controversy, with many taking issue with it being characterised as the largest crowd in history.

€28,975,630: The amount of money a west of Ireland syndicate won in the Euromillions jackpot in July.

385,000: The number of ESB customers who were left without electricity after Storm Ophelia blew through the country in October.

€1,200: The average rent for properties across the state in September, the most expensive since records began.

8,857: The total number of homeless adults and children staying in state-funded emergency accommodation in Ireland in November, the highest number in decades.

100: The age of TK Whitaker – the prominent civil servant and economist, once voted Irishman of the Century - before he died in January of this year.

10: The number of seats the Northern Ireland DUP has in the British parliament. This proved to be essential to Theresa May in forming a government in June, with the DUP supporting them in a confidence and supply arrangement.

50: The article of the Lisbon Treaty triggered by the UK on on 29 March, starting the two-year Brexit process for them leaving the EU.

13: The number of new stops along the Luas Cross City line, linking Cabra to Stephen’s Green. It went fully operational early in December.

39: The age of Emmanuel Macron, who secured a comprehensive victory over the far right Marine Le Pen to become the president of France in May.

4: The amount of times the chair of the Disclosures Tribunal Justice Peter Charleton uses the word “nonsense” to describe garda Keith Harrison’s claims around a smear campaign against him in his report.

18: The number of months Frances Fitzgerald spent as Tánaiste, before she was forced to resign in November over the handling of Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe’s case.

3: The number of years Iraqi forces fought terrorist group the Islamic State, who seized large swathes of the country in 2014, before the Iraqi prime minister declared this month that the war against them had ended.

1: The number of Time Persons of the Year there usually is each year. But that changed in 2017 with “the silence breakers” getting the honour. That meaning the people who went public with allegations of sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood, politics, the media and beyond.