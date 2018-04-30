In the past year, 60,000 young people turned 18 and will need to register to vote

A GROUP REPRESENTING young Irish people have said that it’s possible that thousands of young people who are eligible to vote are not on the register.

The figure is based on 404 interviews by RedC conducted last year that found that 22% of 18- to 29-year-olds were not registered to vote, equating to 151,000 young people in the general population. The interviews were conducted between 15-23 February 2017.

The National Youth Council of Ireland has urged the 380,000 young people it represents to ensure that they’re registered to vote before the deadline on the 8 May.

It said that in the past 12 months, over 60,000 young people will have turned 18 and will need to register to vote.

We’ve also put a video together on how you can register to vote before the 8 May:

How to register to vote

To register to vote, you need to be 18 years of age or older, and you need a form of ID. After that here’s the different ways you can register:

To register to vote, you need an RFA2 form

To change your address on the register, you need an RFA3 form

If you recently became an Irish citizen but were registered to vote in other Irish elections previously, you need an RFA5 form.

Once those forms are filled in, you need to go to your local Garda station to get your form stamped, and then returned to their relevant authority. Contact details for your local council are available here.