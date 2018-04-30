  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 30 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

In the past year, 60,000 young people turned 18 and will need to register to vote

So here’s a reminder on how to go about that.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 30 Apr 2018, 3:54 PM
1 hour ago 3,020 Views 35 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3986573
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

A GROUP REPRESENTING young Irish people have said that it’s possible that thousands of young people who are eligible to vote are not on the register.

The figure is based on 404 interviews by RedC conducted last year that found that 22% of 18- to 29-year-olds were not registered to vote, equating to 151,000 young people in the general population. The interviews were conducted between 15-23 February 2017.

The National Youth Council of Ireland has urged the 380,000 young people it represents to ensure that they’re registered to vote before the deadline on the 8 May.

It said that in the past 12 months, over 60,000 young people will have turned 18 and will need to register to vote.

We’ve also put a video together on how you can register to vote before the 8 May:

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

How to register to vote

To register to vote, you need to be 18 years of age or older, and you need a form of ID. After that here’s the different ways you can register:

  • To register to vote, you need an RFA2 form
  • To change your address on the register, you need an RFA3 form
  • If you recently became an Irish citizen but were  registered to vote in other Irish elections previously, you need an RFA5 form.

Once those forms are filled in, you need to go to your local Garda station to get your form stamped, and then returned to their relevant authority. Contact details for your local council are available here.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (35)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd has resigned over the Windrush scandal
20,799  45
Fora
1
Poll: Should businesses get involved in political campaigns?
55  0
The42
1
Back-to-back titles for Dr Crokes as they ease past Dingle in Kerry SFC club final
10,874  13
DailyEdge
1
Here's what to watch on TV tonight: Monday
2,417  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
HSE
Vicky Phelan: It's scandalous government hasn't offered to pay for my cancer treatment
Vicky Phelan: It's scandalous government hasn't offered to pay for my cancer treatment
Audit shows 17 women caught up in CervicalCheck controversy have died
Poll: Will you continue to use State cancer-screening programmes?
HEALTH
Ever wondered how much sugar everyday foods contain?
Ever wondered how much sugar everyday foods contain?
Simon Harris says he doesn't know how many women died after cervical screening issues
WATCH: Take a tour of Dublin's newest hospice, which 'feels more like a hotel'
DUBLIN
Security scare at Dublin's Connolly Station caused by old sticks of dynamite
Security scare at Dublin's Connolly Station caused by old sticks of dynamite
Man in his 50s taken to hospital following substantial fire in Dublin apartment
Baseball bat attack on garda 'would have been prevented if he had a taser'
CANCER
Concerns raised about outsourced smear tests being 'sub-standard' 10 years ago
Concerns raised about outsourced smear tests being 'sub-standard' 10 years ago
A timeline of the CervicalCheck controversy... and what will happen next
Simon Harris says the State will pay for women to have a repeat cervical screening

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie