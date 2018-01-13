'Hopefully projects like these will inspire more young scientists'

WE TOOK A peek at what itâ€™s like behind-the-scenes for two BT Young Scientist projects as they built their inventions up from scratch last month.

Alzheimerâ€™s Alert and Hel-Mate were innovative devices from two schools in Limerick â€“ the first designed to make sure carers known when a patient with Alzheimerâ€™s stands up when theyâ€™re not under direct observation, the second to detect concussion during sport as soon as it happens.

The big event finally arrived, and over the past few days they displayed their finished projects for judges, fellow students and the public.

Hel-mate scooped a special Irish Patents Office award.

We spoke to the students and their teachers in the RDS to see their finished product.

Watch the video above for our full report.