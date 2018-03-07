Poll: In a united Ireland, would it be appropriate to change the Irish national flag?

The Irish and Ulster flags being flown outside the Aviva Stadium.

TODAY MARKS 170 years since the first time the Irish tricolour was first flown in public at 33 the Mall in Waterford.

The flag was first flown by Thomas F Meagher who said the white in the centre of the flag was designed to signify “a lasting truce between orange and green”.

But in the years since, and especially during the Troubles in Northern Ireland, that message has perhaps been lost somewhat and the flag has become more synonymous with the Irish republic and may antagonise some unionists.

In an Oireachtas report last year on the prospect for a united Ireland, the future of the flag in such a scenario was discussed.

The issue is one that has already cropped up in some areas, with the IRFU flying both the tricolour and the Ulster flag at home rugby internationals.

It has been suggested that, in the case of a reunited Ireland, two flags could also be flown for public purposes to accommodate both communities. Alternatively, a new flag could also be adopted as a compromise.

