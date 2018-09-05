This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 5 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

15,000 people to take part in largest ever study of youth mental health

The research will help influence youth mental health policy and practice in Ireland.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 5 Sep 2018, 1:28 PM
25 minutes ago 675 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4220196
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/peampath2812
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/peampath2812

MORE THAN 15,000 young people are expected to take part in the largest ever study of Ireland’s youth mental health.

World Survey 2 will consult with people aged 12-25, and schools and educational institutions have been encouraged to get involved.

The survey was launched by UCD in partnership with Jigsaw, the National Centre for Youth Mental Health, today. 2012′s World Survey 1 remains the most significant study of its kind in Ireland to date.

Of the almost 14,500 people interviewed six years ago, one in three reported feelings of depression and anxiety, 21% of young adults said they had engaged in deliberate self-harm in the past year, and strong links were found between excessive drinking and suicidal behaviour.

Speaking at the launch today, UCD Lead Researcher Professor Barbara Dooley said repeat surveys “offer a distinct advantage over single cross-sectional surveys as they enable us to capture net effect changes”.

Dooley said such changes might be expressed as an “overall increase or decrease in behaviours such as the number of young people who report an intention to seek help for mental health problems they are experiencing”.

“By repeating this research at a different time and asking similar questions, it enables us to collect information that can easily be compared.

“In this way, the findings from both waves of My World Survey can be used to inform and influence youth mental policy and practice in Ireland,” she stated. 

Seminal

Jigsaw CEO Dr Joseph Duffy said the research will be “a seminal piece of work”. Findings from the survey will form the foundation of programme development for Jigsaw’s prevention and early intervention approach and be used to influence youth mental health policy and practice in Ireland.

Unlike other large-scale surveys which often ask a more focused group of people (eg under 18s or over 18s) questions around one or two risks or protective factors, such as suicide or self-care, My World Survey 2 will consult a very wide age range (12–25) on a huge breadth of risks and protective factors.

Minister for Higher Education Mary Mitchell O’Connor encouraged participation in the survey, particularly among third level institutions. She said the research will be “instrumental in building and improving our collective knowledge of the mental health of our students”.

My World Survey 2 is a 15-month research project, with data collection taking place between October 2018 and May 2019. The final results will be published in December 2019. To learn more or enquire about registration, you can contact myworldsurvey2@ucd.ie.

Need help? Support is available:

  • Samaritans 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.ie
  • Aware 1800 80 48 48 (depression, anxiety)
  • Pieta House 1800 247 247 or email mary@pieta.ie (suicide, self-harm)
  • Teen-Line Ireland 1800 833 634 (for ages 13 to 19)
  • Childline 1800 66 66 66 (for under 18s)

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Billionaire Dermot Desmond has the all-clear to demolish Ireland's most expensive house
    57,056  51
    2
    		New scheme could allow up to 5,500 non-EEA nationals remain in Ireland to work
    51,690  75
    3
    		Concerns raised at Dublin hospital over suicidal man's attempt to take own life
    34,240  8
    Fora
    1
    		Billionaire Dermot Desmond has the all-clear to demolish Ireland's most expensive house
    998  0
    2
    		'I've never had a bad job - I was always afraid of having to work for a living'
    223  0
    3
    		Ireland's biggest hotel group Dalata plans to open thousands more rooms in the coming years
    178  0
    The42
    1
    		'No player welfare issues exist': Mayo Ladies issue statement following controversial player departures
    40,797  23
    2
    		Analysis: Carbery debut gives Munster fans a glimpse of out-half's skills
    26,919  40
    3
    		'He's been fantastic with me' - Ireland players back Roy Keane after Arter/Walters argument
    26,128  39
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Minster FM urges Roxanne Pallett to seek help as she steps down from radio show
    8,095  0
    2
    		Dominic West said that living in Limerick gives his kids a 'far broader existence'
    7,189  1
    3
    		Dear Fifi: I cheated on my husband - and honestly? I'm not sorry
    6,347  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Traffic delays in Dublin after number of vehicles involved in collision on M50
    Traffic delays in Dublin after number of vehicles involved in collision on M50
    Woman due in court over Dundalk road crash last year in which man (20s) died
    Gardaí seek public's assistance to trace 17-year-old who has been missing for over a week
    DUBLIN
    Concerns raised at Dublin hospital over suicidal man's attempt to take own life
    Concerns raised at Dublin hospital over suicidal man's attempt to take own life
    Motorists warned to be cautious of smoke as car goes on fire on Dublin's N7
    Over 9,500 people sign petition to block sale of former Dublin Magdalene Laundry
    IRELAND
    Joe Schmidt's Ireland confirm 2019 World Cup warm-up schedule
    Joe Schmidt's Ireland confirm 2019 World Cup warm-up schedule
    The Union Jack over Leinster House? SF says it must be open to new ideas around symbolism
    Opinion: 'All labour involves selling our bodies in some form, so what is different about sex work?'
    CANCER
    'Inspiring' BBC radio presenter dies from cancer aged 40
    'Inspiring' BBC radio presenter dies from cancer aged 40
    'We can live normal lives': Life extending drug now available to hundreds of lung cancer patients
    29% of those who care for a loved one with cancer do so for at least 39 hours a week

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie