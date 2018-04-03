Active shooter at Youtube HQ in San Francisco

Youtube's HQ in California. Source: Getty Images

US POLICE HAVE confirmed that there is an active shooter at Youtube’s HQ in California.

The base is located the San Bruno area outside of San Francisco.

At about 1pm local-time (9pm Irish time) San Bruno police tweeted that there was police activity at Youtube HQ’s address.

They have since confirmed that they are responding to an active shooter.

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018 Source: San Bruno Police /Twitter

Youtube worker Vadim Lavrusik tweeted that there ws an “active shooter at Youtube HQ” and that he heard the sound of shots.

He later tweeted that he was safely evacuated.

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018 Source: Vadim Lavrusik /Twitter

Youtube’s parent company Google has said that it is “coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available.”

San Bruno city manager Connie Jackson said there have been multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting and that police and fire officials have responded.

TV helicopter video shows officers patting down people grouped outside a building and police vehicles surrounding the area.