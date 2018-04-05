In fallout from enormous data breach Mark Zuckerberg says he is 'still the right person' to lead Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg Source: Nam Y. Huh/PA Images

FACEBOOK CHIEF MARK Zuckerberg says he remains the best person to lead the social network despite acknowledging mistakes in underestimating abuse of the platform.

Zuckerberg told reporters on a conference call that he accepted responsibility for the hijacking of private user data and other abuses, but when asked if he remained the best person to lead Facebook, he answered “yes.”

“I think life is about learning from the mistakes and figuring out how to move forward,” he said.

When you’re building something like Facebook which is unprecedented in the world, there are things that you’re going to mess up. What I think people should hold us accountable for is if we are learning from our mistakes.

The company last night said it believes up to 87 million people’s data was improperly shared with the political consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica.

It was previously thought that in the region of 50 million users had been affected. RTÉ News is reporting this morning that up to just under 45,000 Irish accounts may have been affected.

In a statement released last night, Facebook’s Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer said: “In total, we believe the Facebook information of up to 87 million people – mostly in the US – may have been improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica.”

Last month, the New York Times and Britain’s Observer and Guardian newspapers detailed how Cambridge Analytica stole information from tens of millions of Facebook users’ profiles in the tech giant’s biggest-ever data breach.

The firm, best known for its work on Donald Trump’s US presidential election campaign, used the data to help them design software to predict and influence voters’ choices at the ballot box.

Meanwhile, its CEO Alexander Nix was suspended after being secretly filmed by Channel 4 allegedly touting the use of bribery and entrapment to swing elections.

Today’s announcement details steps the tech giant says it is taking to protect people’s data.

