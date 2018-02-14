Police raid home of key Zuma allies as South African president teeters on the brink

Jacob Zuma, pictured at the ANC national conference last December in Johannesburg Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

WITH SOUTH AFRICAN president Jacob Zuma teetering on the brink, his country’s police have raided the home of one of his key allies – the Gupta family.

The Guptas stand accused of playing a crucial role in the alleged corruption that has dogged Zuma’s presidency.

After days of deliberation, Zuma has been ordered to resign by the ruling ANC (African National Congress) party, and is expected to respond to the order later today.

“We have now left the compound. It is an operation that is ongoing related to issues of state capture,” police spokesman Hangwani Mulaudzi told AFP referring to the alleged corruption of state institutions under Zuma’s reign.

Police cars from the elite Hawks investigative unit arrived at the Guptas’ lavish and heavily protected complex in the upmarket suburb of Saxonwold early this morning.

The president, who could be ousted in a parliamentary vote of no-confidence if he clings to office, has “agreed in principle to resign”, the secretary-general of the ANC, Ace Magashule, said yesterday.

The power struggle over Zuma’s departure has put him at loggerheads with deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa, his expected successor, who is the new head of the party.

At present, no specific deadline for a Zuma exit has been laid down.

Zuma has reportedly offered to resign over the course of three to six months, an offer that the ANC has rejected.

Yesterday the party voted to ‘recall’ Zuma, or remove him as president.

The impasse has plunged South Africa – the continent’s most developed economy – into confusion over who is running the country, with major national events cancelled amid the uncertainty.

“We know you want this matter to be finalised,” Ramaphosa (65) told a party rally in Cape Town last Sunday.

