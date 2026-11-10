100 guards deployed in Cork to search homes and businesses linked to suspected drug traffickers

AROUND 100 GUARDS were today deployed in Cork city and county to search homes and businesses as part of an investigation into an Eastern European criminal group suspected of trafficking controlled drugs.

As part of ongoing investigations, the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) carried out today’s search operation.

The operation was supported by personnel from the Cork county and city detective and drug units, the regional Armed Response Unit, as well as garda and customs dog units.

Advertisement

Around 100 garda personnel conducted coordinated searches at 15 locations, including both commercial and residential properties across Cork city and county.

During the course of the operation, CAB officers and gardaí seized documents, records, electronic devices (including mobile phones, laptops and hard drives) and around €100,000 in cash.

The operation forms part of an ongoing CAB investigation into an Eastern European criminal group suspected of trafficking controlled drugs into Cork city, county and the wider Munster region.

A spokesperson added that the investigation is focused on the laundering of criminal proceeds through businesses such as second-hand and recycled clothing stores, beauty salons, and real estate purchases across the Cork area.

The spokesperson added that investigations remain ongoing.