Sunday 9 July 2023
PA The crash happened on the A303 motorway near Stonehenge
# RIP
11-year-old boy killed in collision near Stonehenge
The crash happened in southern England last night.
1 hour ago

AN 11-YEAR-OLD boy has died and a man and a teenager have been seriously injured in a collision between a car and a lorry near Stonehenge in England.

Wiltshire Police said the crash happened last night between a black BMW and a lorry which was parked in a layby.

The boy, who was from London, was declared dead at the scene near the ancient monument.

The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, and a 15-year-old male passenger, both from London, suffered potentially life-changing injuries and have been taken to hospital.

The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

Acting Inspector Will Ayres, of the roads policing unit, said: “This is a tragic incident where a young boy has lost his life and two more people are in a serious condition in hospital.

“Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. Our thoughts are with them at this very difficult time.”

Author
Press Association
