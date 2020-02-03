The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #U-TURN: RTÉ has announced that Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald will be invited to take part in tomorrow night’s Prime Time party leaders debate.

2. #LONDON: Police in the UK are searching two homes after killing an extremist who yesterday stabbed two people in attack which was claimed by the Islamic State group.

3. #BREXIT: Major stumbling blocks to the UK and the EU’s future trading partnership have emerged, after Boris Johnson and Michel Barnier set out their respective visions for the relationship between the two unions beyond 31 December.

4. #LIAM BRANNIGAN: The Special Criminal Court has found a 37-year-old man guilty of conspiring with Kinahan cartel plotters to fatally shoot Dublin man Gary Hanley.

5. #GLASS BOTTLE SITE: Dublin City Council has approved long-awaited plans for the construction of 3,500 homes in Poolbeg and Ringsend.

Comments have been closed as sentencing is yet to take place in on of the stories above.