This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 3 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Stephen McDermott Monday 3 Feb 2020, 4:52 PM
1 hour ago 2,950 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4990995
Image: Shutterstock/Alexander Zamaraev
Image: Shutterstock/Alexander Zamaraev

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #U-TURN: RTÉ has announced that Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald will be invited to take part in tomorrow night’s Prime Time party leaders debate.

2. #LONDON: Police in the UK are searching two homes after killing an extremist who yesterday stabbed two people in attack which was claimed by the Islamic State group.

3. #BREXIT: Major stumbling blocks to the UK and the EU’s future trading partnership have emerged, after Boris Johnson and Michel Barnier set out their respective visions for the relationship between the two unions beyond 31 December.

4. #LIAM BRANNIGAN: The Special Criminal Court has found a 37-year-old man guilty of conspiring with Kinahan cartel plotters to fatally shoot Dublin man Gary Hanley.

5. #GLASS BOTTLE SITE: Dublin City Council has approved long-awaited plans for the construction of 3,500 homes in Poolbeg and Ringsend.

Comments have been closed as sentencing is yet to take place in on of the stories above.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie