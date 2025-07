GOOD MORNING.

Social housing delivery

1. In this morning’s lead story, Jane Matthews reports that Housing Minister James Browne will seek Cabinet approval today to begin publishing league tables of local authority housing delivery.

Browne will this morning ask his government colleagues to sign-off on plans that would see the Department of Housing begin to publish a list of the best and worst performing Councils across the country in terms of social housing.

Cork

2. A man and a woman in their 80s have been found dead at a house in Glounthaune village, seven kilometres east of Cork city.

It is understood that there is nothing to suggest foul play.

Extreme heat

3. Extreme heat across southern European countries will continue today, with red alerts issued for cities across the region due to dangerously high temperatures.

The Journal spoke to Irish tourists struggling in the heat across Europe.

Court of appeal

4. The Court of Appeal will today hear claims from two new witnesses that Conor McGregor is seeking to introduce as evidence as part of his appeal against a civil jury finding that he raped a woman in a Dublin hotel in 2018.

Big Beautiful Bill

5. US senators were in a marathon session of amendment votes yesterday as Republicans sought to pass President Donald Trump’s flagship spending bill, an unpopular package set to slash social welfare programs and add an eye-watering $3 trillion to the national debt.

The president wants his “One Big Beautiful Bill” to extend his expiring first-term tax cuts at a cost of $4.5 trillion (€3.8 trillion), boost military spending and fund his plans for unprecedented mass deportations and border security.

Japan

6. Taoiseach Micheál Martin will begin a four day visit to Japan today, where he will travel to a number of major cities and meet with the nation’s prime minister to strengthen Ireland’s trade relationship with the nation.

The Taoiseach will travel to Tokyo, Osaka, and Hiroshima over the four days.

DART delays

7. Commuters have been told to expect delays along DART services in Dublin this morning.

Operations were temporarily suspended between Greystones and Dalkey this morning due to ongoing repairs taking place to overhead electrical lines.

Wimbledon

8. Carlos Alcaraz survived a major scare in his Wimbledon opener on Monday while Aryna Sabalenka kept her cool to progress on the hottest opening day in the tournament’s history.

Temperatures at the All England Club on Monday topped 32 degrees, surpassing the previous record for the start of the tournament of 29.3 degrees, set in 2001.