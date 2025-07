GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start the day.

CAMHS

1. In this morning’s lead story, Christina Finn reports that there has been a high uptake in the compensation scheme put in place after the Maskey Report found that over 240 children treated by a non-consultant doctor were exposed to the risk of significant harm due to the doctor’s diagnosis and treatment.

In 2022, the report found that 46 of the children suffered “significant harm” while attending the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services in South Kerry.

Social housing

2. Homeless charities have expressed concerns over reports that local authorities could stop families who refuse multiple social housing offers from accessing emergency accommodation.

The Irish Examiner reported yesterday that the government could give Ireland’s city and county councils the power to remove offers of homeless accommodation to those who repeatedly decline an offer of housing.

Trade

3. Tánaiste and Trade Minister Simon Harris has said US President Donald Trump’s threatened 30% tariff on good from the EU could accelerate potential job losses in Ireland.

Harris is due to tell his cabinet colleagues this morning that the government has agreed to back the EU in its continued negotiations, in an attempt to negate the implementation of tariffs from the US.

Advertisement

The Journal Investigates

4. Over €250,000 in public funds have been used to help Irish dairy giants push products in West Africa that are ‘putting its small scale farmers out of business’.

That is according to a new investigation with DeSmog and Nigerian news outlet Premium Times on the impact of Ireland’s booming fat-filled milk powder (FFMP) industry.

Asylum system

5. Ireland is struggling to be ready for the EU’s planned overhaul of the asylum system, according to a leading Irish human rights body.

The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission has said it fears that the scale of changes – which are supposed to be implemented by next June – are simply not feasible for the government and will result in an asylum system “prone to legal challenge, administrative dysfunction and human rights violations”.

Renewed appeal

6. Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information in relation to the murder of 20-year-old Paul ‘Frank’ Byrne, whose remains were discovered near Blessington, Co Wicklow on the 29 July, 2010.

Paul was last seen on the 15 July 2009 at Kilmartin Green in Tallaght, Dublin 24.

Electricity prices

7. Electricity prices in Ireland have not declined to the same extent as in other EU countries and it’s difficult to explain why, the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) will tell an Oireachtas committee today.

In the body’s opening statement, it sets out that the Irish economy will face “headwinds” in the months ahead due to growing global uncertainty.

Landlords

8. Newly announced measures by the Government to address the ongoing housing crisis will only stagnate the market and have a “chilling effect on both housing supply and investor confidence”, according to the national residential landlords’ association.

The Irish Property Owners’ Association (IPOA) is to address the Housing Committee this afternoon.