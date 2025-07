GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start the day.

Weather warning

1. A Status Orange rain and thunderstorm warning is in place for Dublin, Louth and Meath, with persistent and heavy rain expected.

The warning kicked in at midnight and will last until 2pm this afternoon.

Corporal punishment

2. Victims of sexual and physical abuse within the Irish education system have expressed anger over the exclusion of “barbaric” corporal punishment from a major new inquiry into abuse in Irish schools.

A new Commission of Investigation into historical sexual abuse in all Irish day and boarding schools will deal only with allegations of sexual abuse – leaving a cohort of people, some of whom were also sexually abused, feeling disappointed and angry – as there are no plans to examine extreme physical violence meted out to generations of children.

No entry

3. Irish immigration officials have refused visas for 265 Palestinians since October 2023, when Israel began its war in Gaza in response to attacks on its civilians by Hamas.

Figures from the Department of Justice show that 1,249 visa applications by Palestinians were made between 1 October 2023 and 30 June of this year.

Health

4. Concerns have been raised around access to drug treatment services and prevention efforts, according to an independent evaluation of the Government’s drug strategy.

Rural areas, young people and marginalised groups are reported as being “disproportionately affected” by service discrepancies.

Contraception

5. It’s almost three years since Ireland’s free contraception scheme was launched. At a time when contraception is more accessible than ever, some young women are increasingly wary of artificial hormones’ effects. Some are opting out.

The Journal’s Valerie Flynn spoke to women who chose to come off hormonal contraceptives due to concern over potential side effects, and how they’re attempting to lower their risk of pregnancy instead.

Farm Safety Week

6. Farmers and those working in agriculture are being urged to prioritise safety as Farm Safety Week begins today.

The Health and Safety Authority has issued a plea for those involved in farming to engage in “meaningful conversations” with their families and communities regarding risk, responsibility, and prevention.

Áras race

7. Two more potential presidential candidates entered the fray over the weekend: former Labour Party leader Pat Rabbitte and former chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan.

Rabbitte said that he would be open to making a bid, while Holohan refused to confirm or deny whether he was courting a nomination to enter the race.

How to spend it

8. The Government is finalising plans to inject up to an additional €30bn into Ireland’s infrastructure between 2026 and 2030, and to spend €200bn overall on capital expenditure over the next decade.

Fianna Fáil Minister for Public Expenditure, appearing on RTÉ’s This Week radio programme yesterday, said that the plan is to be published on Tuesday.